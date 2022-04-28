Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition
Kamal Nath resigned from the post as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy
Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday tendered his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, but will continue as the MPCC president, party sources said.
Nath resigned from the post as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy, PTI reported.
"This is to inform you that Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader, Madhya Pradesh," read a letter to Kamal Nath from party general secretary KC Venugopal.
The Congress leadership accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of former minister and seven-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).
Nath had offered to resign from the post as part of the Congress's 'one person-one post' formula, sources said. He will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due in 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of firing at SP during Khargone violence held; curfew relaxed for 9 hrs
Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on 10 April, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets PM Narendra Modi, two leaders discuss Madhya Pradesh government's development initiatives
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various initiatives of his government
Become tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals, Amit Shah tells police in Madhya Pradesh
Amit Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development