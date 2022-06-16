'Lost my balance': Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury defends grabbing cop's collar during Hyderabad protests

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. A case has been registered against the former union minister for assaulting a public servant

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury has tried defending herself after a video showing her grabbing a policeman's collar during protests in Hyderabad on Thursday, went viral on social media.

Chowdhury said that she lost her balance due to a leg problem and that she expects an apology from the police.

"They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?" she said.

Congress' Renuka Chowdhury says, "...They were pushing me, I've a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?"

The former Union minister also denied assaulting the cop.

"I didn't assault. I've been booked, I'll face it. That's the law. I don't have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance&I held on. If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed&bullied from back," she added.

A case has been registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 which pertain to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

What happened

Telangana Congress held a massive protest here today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police.

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. Women police personnel then dragged the former union minister towards the police van.

Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.



Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

With inputs from agencies

