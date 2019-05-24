Lok Sabha Election Results: Today's Chanakya's prediction was almost exactly correct; pollster had tipped NDA to prevail over BSP-SP combine

As the results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 became clear on Thursday, it emerged that pollster Today's Chanakya's predictions were almost exactly correct. It had predicted 300 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and 55 seats for the Congress. In reality, the BJP got 303 seats and the Congress got only 52 seats.

Today's Chanakya had got its predictions almost exactly right in the 2014 Lok Sabha election as well. It had tipped the NDA to win 340 seats, whereas the coalition actually won 336 seats.

Most exit polls on Sunday had forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them, including Today's Chanakya, projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

The CNN News18-Ipsos exit poll said the BJP-led alliance could win 336 seats with the saffron party getting a majority on its own. It projected only 46 seats for the Congress and 82 for its allies. The CVoter-Republic exit poll had forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA, respectively. However, ABP News-Nielsen and Neta-NewsX had predicted that the ruling alliance may fall short of a majority as they respectively gave it 267 and 242 seats. ABP News and NewsX had predicted 127 and 164 seats respectively for the UPA.

In Today's Chanakya's prediction for 2019, the saffron party was tipped to make major gains in eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha. That prediction turned out to be correct, as the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal and 8 seats in Odisha.

In the key state of Uttar Pradesh, Today's Chanakya's prediction, that the BJP would get around 65 seats despite the SP-BSP alliance, was broadly correct. The saffron party got 62 seats in the state. However, while it had predicted that the Congress would win two seats, the grand old party won only one seat — Rae Bareli. In the other traditional Congress bastion of Amethi, party president Rahul Gandhi lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani, in what was arguably the election's biggest political upset.

However, the pollster was marginally off the mark in Punjab, where it predicted that the Congress and the NDA were neck-and-neck, with both tipped to win about six seats. In reality, the Congress won eight seats, while the NDA won four seats.

