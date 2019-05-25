Co-presented by


Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: Representatives of India must deliver, says Narendra Modi as he concludes speech

Politics FP Staff May 25, 2019 19:45:19 IST
Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: Representatives of India must deliver, says Narendra Modi as he concludes speech

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Eyes of world on India, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 21st Century belongs to Asia, but lawmakers must make 21st Century about India. "The world expects a lot from India, not just in terms of diplomacy. Democracies of this world are looking at us. We as the representatives of India must deliver," said Modi.

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Think of Kashmir and Kerala, PM tells lawmakers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the NDA meet in New Delhi, urged lawmakers to think of both Kashmir and Kerala when making decisions for the benefit of the country.

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Must gain trust of minorities, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said minorities in India have been kept in a sense of false fear and turned into a vote bank. "They have not been allowed to grow. We have to promise to end this illusion of fear and gain their trust. We have to break that barrier," Modi said.

  • 19:26 (IST)

    PM tells netas to end VIP culture
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned NDA netas not to be swayed by power and fame and exhorted them to remember their roots. He urged them to think beyond their constituences and to put an end to VIP culture.

     

  • 19:20 (IST)

    Campaign was like a pilgrimage for me, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during his campaign, he felt on many ocassions that neither he or the BJP were fighting elections. "It felt like it was being fought by the people. When journalists asked me then why am I campaigning, I told them that I was just going around thanking them. 2019 elections was a pilgrimage for me," Modi adds.

  • 19:18 (IST)

    PM hails power of women voters

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered praise to the mothers and daughters of India for doing "wonderful work" in the elections. He added that this will be the first tine in Independent India that such a large number of women MPs are sitting in Parliment.

  • 19:16 (IST)

    NDA moving forward on two tracks, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "NDA is moving forward on two tracks. One on regional aspirations and the second on national ambitions. But NDA also has two names: energy and synergy".

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Modi says 'we are here for those whose trust we are yet to win'

    The prime minister said, "We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win."

  • 19:05 (IST)

    Modi takes note of higher turnout of women voters

    Modi emphasised that women voted in equal numbers to men during the recently-concluded election. "In the next election, women will surge ahead of men," he said.

  • 19:00 (IST)

    PM calls on public representatives to 'win hearts'

    The prime minister further said, "I appeal to the public representatives to take note, that they should not consider anyone as an outsider. We should attempt to win hearts."

  • 18:52 (IST)

    Modi says pro-incumbency wave was created through trust

    Speaking about the results of the election, Modi said, "When there is a feeling of trust, a pro-incumbency wave is created. This election was characterised by a positive vote."

  • 18:47 (IST)

    'I am one of you, and an equal to you': Modi tells NDA leaders

    Thanking NDA leaders for their support, Modi said, "Senior colleagues of the NDA have showered their blessings on me, and have chosen me as their leader. However, I consider this to be merely part of a system. I am one of you, and am an equal to you. We have to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each other."

  • 18:41 (IST)

    '2019 election broke barriers between people': PM

    "Normally, elections divide people and create enmity among them. But the 2019 Lok Sabha election has done the work of breaking barriers and bringing hearts together," Modi said in his speech.

  • 18:38 (IST)

    People accepted because of our dedication, says PM

    "The people have accepted us because of our dedication to public service. If hankering for power reduces, people's respect increases," Modi said.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Mandate for NDA means huge responsibility: Modi

    In his address, Modi said, "Such a big mandate also means a huge responsibility. We must move forward with a new energy. It is important to understand India's democracy and the good sense of voters. Democracy in the country has matured and the voters do not accept hankering for power."

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Modi expresses gratitude to BJP, NDA leaders

    The prime minister thanked leaders of the BJP and NDA for choosing him as the NDA parliamentary party leader. He also thanked the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha election.

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Narendra Modi begins address

    As Narendra Modi rose to address the gathering, the NDA leaders gave him a standing ovation. The prime minister bowed before the Constitution before beginning his speech.

  • 18:21 (IST)

    NDA govt places counter-terrorism as top priority, says Amit Shah

    Amit Shah also touched upon the issue of terrorism, and said, "Now, there is a government which has placed counter-terrorism as its top priority."

  • 18:16 (IST)

    'With Modi as PM, poor people felt constitutional ideals were realised': Amit Shah

    Amit Shah said that the mandate shows the beauty of democracy. He said, "When Modi became the prime minister, the poor people felt that the ideals of the Constitution have been realised. The Modi govt in 2014 was an experiment, and now I can say without any hesitation, that the experiment has been successful."

  • 18:13 (IST)

    NDA has won historical mandate, says Amit Shah

    Amit Shah has begun his address. The BJP chief has said that the NDA has won a historical mandate, and that it reflects unprecedented popular support.

  • 18:11 (IST)

    NDA leaders greet Modi with bouquets

    A number of BJP and NDA leaders greeted Modi with bouquets, including Amit Shah, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, Parkash Singh Badal and Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Modi chosen as leader of NDA, announces Amit Shah

    A beaming Amit Shah announced that the NDA has unanimously chosen Narendra Modi as its leader. Chants of 'Modi, Modi' again resonated in the hall.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Parkash Singh Badal proposes Narendra Modi as leader of NDA

    Parkash Singh Badal proposed the name of Modi as the leader of the NDA. Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan seconded the proposal, amid thumping of desks and cheering.

  • 17:50 (IST)

    Amit Shah, other leaders propose Narendra Modi as leader of BJP parliamentary party

    BJP chief Amit Shah proposed the name of Narendra Modi as leader of the BJP's parliamentary party. Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari seconded Modi's name. The alliance's MPs responded with roaring applause and thumping of desks.

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives at meet

    NDA leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a standing ovation as he arrived at the Parliament House for the NDA's parliamentary board meeting. Much like a poll rally, there were shouts of 'Modi, Modi' in the hall.

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee says she expressed wish to step down as Bengal CM

    After Rahul Gandhi, another key Opposition leader offered to step down from her post. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying, "I told at the beginning of the meeting that I don't want to continue as the chief minister."

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Cartoonist Manjul's take on the Congress Working Committee meet

  • 17:24 (IST)

    NDA meet to choose Modi as leader of alliance

    At the meet, which is expected to begin shortly, NDA MPs are expected to choose Narendra Modi as their leader.

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Speaking to the media, BJP MP Giriraj Singh scoffed at reports of Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as Congress president said, "Can anyone in the party dare to ask for his resignation?...Till the Congress remains a dynastic party, it will remain in a bad state."

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the meet soon

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Polls come and go but one can't afford to lose conscience: Gautam Gambhir's dig at Kejriwal
     
    In a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a "dirty pamphlet" against the AAP candidate from East Delhi, cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Saturday said elections come and go but one cannot afford to lose one's conscience.
     
     
    Gambhir, who defeated AAP's Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, had been accused by AAP leaders of being involved in distribution of "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets against her during election campaign.
     
     
    On Kejriwal, the BJP MP said, "I do not have any words for him if he can level such allegation just to win a seat. You can lose an election and move ahead but how can one face himself after losing his conscience." 
     
     
    Elections will come and go, the day "you lose your conscience you lose everything", he added.
     
    PTI

  • 17:14 (IST)

    Amit Shah arrives for NDA parliamentary board meeting

    BJP president Amit Shah has arrived for the NDA parliamentary board meeting. Immediately after arrival, he greeted senior party leaders of the BJP, as well as allies such as Nitish Kumar and Parkash Singh Badal.

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Manoj Tiwari calls on Sheila Dikshit

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday, in a rare show of friendship between the two parties, and sought her blessings.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Congress press conference: CWC told Rahul he did a good job

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said at the party's press conference after the CWC meeting that "everyone unanimously told him (Rahul Gandhi) that he did a good job" in the Lok Sabha election.

    "No one has a doubt on his leadership but the situation was like that. If someone can lead the party in such situation, it's only Rahul Gandhi, if anyone can lead opposition, it's only Rahul Gandhi," Azad added.

  • 16:46 (IST)

    NDA parliamentary board meeting soon

    Members of the NDA, including those from allies such as the JD(U) have begun arriving for the meet.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    NDA leaders arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting

    NDA leaders, including Kirron Kher, have begun arriving at the Central Hall of Parliament for the NDA's meeting.

  • 16:32 (IST)

    NDA leaders likely to call on President today around 7 pm

    NDA leaders will call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake their claim in forming the government at 7 pm today. Narendra Modi will then stake his claim to lead the government at 8 pm. The leaders are expected to pose for photographs in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The prime minister will make a statement to the media as well, after staking the claim to form the government.

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Congress press conference: AK Antony denies performance was 'disastrous' 

    Addressing a press conference by Congress, AK Antony said he did not agree that the party's performance was a disastrous one. "But we were not able to rise up to the expectations. The party will discuss this in details...Today we had only general discussions," he said.

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Randeep Surjewala addresses press conference after CWC meeting, says Rahul offered to resign

    Addressing his second press conference since the loss of his party in the Lok Sabha election, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said which Rahul Gandhi had in fact submitted his resignation at the party's Congress Working Committee meeting, the panel unanimously rejected it, asking him to instead restructure the party as he sees fit. Surjewala and KC Venugopal also expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise and the party's workers, candidates, allies and leaders for their role in the election.

  • 15:53 (IST)

    CWC authorises Rahul to 'restructure' party

    The Congress Working Committee, at its first meeting after its significant defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has passed a resolution authorising Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party.

  • 15:34 (IST)

    President thanks EC, voters for making elections a success

    The President, upon being paid a visit by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora who presented the winners' list to him, appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission, its officers and staff, other government officials, police and security personnel. He said that all of them worked together tirelessly to uphold the sanctity of the people's opinion and for free and fair elections. Kovind also thanked the crores of voters in the country for exercising their franchise.

    In accordance with the terms of Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India was submitted to the President by the poll panel. This includes the names of the members who have been elected to the Lok Sabha as a result of the general election.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Ambika Soni says Rahul's leadership not question in meeting at all

    Congress leader Ambika Soni has said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership was not questioned in the party's CWC meeting at all, in spite of the speculation surrounding it.

  • 15:18 (IST)

    All NDA allies to accompany Modi to Rashtrapati Bhavan

    All NDA allies are expected to accompany Narendra Modi as he travels to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to stake his claim in forming the government. Among other NDA leaders to arrive were Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    CWC meeting concludes, no media interaction by leaders

    The Congress Working Committee meeting has concluded at the party's headquarters. However, none of the leaders have spoken to reporters. Party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm, it is learnt.

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Jagan to meet Andhra governor today

    YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later today (Saturday). YSRCP won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election. 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    BJP MP expects 'more torture' of party workers

    BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said on Saturday that Bengal politics is filthy. "Wherever BJP has won there will be even more commotion and torture, after all they are the ruling party (TMC), police is with them and their cadres are experts in this," she told ANI. A BJP worker was allegedly shot dead in Bengal's Nadia two days after quitting the TMC.

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Modi likely to stake claim to form govt at 8 pm, say reports

    Narendra Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at around 8 pm today, say reports. This will happen after the NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting. Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    BJP worker shot dead days after quitting TMC, say reports

    A BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal, an ABP report has said. The murder has come only days after the party worker quit TMC to join the saffron party. BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee’s party for Santu Ghosh’s murder.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Why must Rahul resign, asks Sanjay Nirupam

    Sanjay Nirupam, a key player in the Congress's Mumbai branch, has spoken against the demand for Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief. "There is a conspiracy to malign our leader and a well-designed plan to target him. It must be stopped and party must stand by him fully," he tweeted.

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Congress worker shaves head after losing bet with BJP worker

    ANI has reported that a Congress worker, one BL Sen, in Madhya Pradesh, has shaved his head after losing a bet to a BJP worker in Rajgarh. The two had decided that they will shave their respective heads if prime ministers were elected of the opposing parties.

Lok Sabha election results 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned NDA netas not to be swayed by power and fame and exhorted them to remember their roots.

 

The prime minister thanked leaders of the BJP and NDA for choosing him as the NDA parliamentary party leader. He also thanked the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Parliament for the NDA meet, and was received by Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

BJP chief Amit Shah has arrived for the NDA parliamentary board meeting. At the meet, NDA MPs are expected to choose Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance

Addressing his second press conference since the loss of his party in the Lok Sabha election, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said which Rahul Gandhi had in fact submitted his resignation at the party's Congress Working Committee meeting, the panel unanimously rejected it, asking him to instead restructure the party as he sees fit. Surjewala and KC Venugopal also expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise and the party's workers, candidates, allies and leaders for their role in the election.

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later today. YSRCP won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election. Jagan is expected to stake his claim to form the government in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress Working Committee meeting has concluded at the party's headquarters. However, none of the leaders have spoken to reporters. Party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm, it is learnt.

Narendra Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at around 8 pm today, say reports. This will happen after the NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting. Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has submitted the list of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections to President Ram Nath Kovind. The president has, upon the advice of the Union Cabinet, dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha.

Hot in the heels of speculations as to whether Rahul Gandhi has offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul has not tendered his resignation and that such a claim is incorrect.

As the Congress Working Committee met to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag began trending on Twitter. While many used it to reflect on whether the Congress chief would need to resign from the party in order to take it forward, BJP supporters used it to poke fun, noting how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family themselves.

The Congress Working Committee meeting is set to take off in a few minutes. Several veteran leaders are seated at the table, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora are present.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora have arrived for the party's working committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. Among others to have already arrived are UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and P Chidambaram. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and has asked media houses to not invite any party office-bearers for debates. His party has won only five seats in the polls.

Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.

Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week. The president has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days.

"The sun sets on this term, but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons," Modi tweeted. He said his government is even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the "New India all of us dreamt of".

Meanwhile, BJP workers from Varanasi Friday handed him the official certificate of election.

Modi won the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, thus retaining the seat. Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Modi met officers and staff of the Prime Minister's Office at South Block.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 19:45:19 IST

