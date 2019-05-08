Lok Sabha election: EC declares polling in 168 booths across Tripura West constituency 'void', repolling to be held on 12 May

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared polls held on 11 April at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary constituency as "void".

It also announced that re-polling for this seat will be held on 12 May.

"After taking all material circumstances into account, the Election Commission declared under Sub-Sections (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on 11 April, 2019, at 168 polling stations in 1-Tripura West parliamentary constituency against the assembly segments to be void and appoints 12 May at the date and fix hours from 7 am to 5 pm for taking a fresh poll," an official statement said.

The assembly segments in Tripura West include Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Majlishpur, Mandai Bazar, Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat (SC), Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golghati, Charilam, Boxanagar, Nalchar, Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Radhakishorepur, Matabari, Kakraban-Salgarah (SC), Rajnagar (SC) and Belonia.

The poll panel directed the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure that wide publicity is given in the polling areas. It also directed the official to inform political parties and contesting candidates about the fresh poll.

The Election Commission has said the voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections conducted across 18 states and two Union Territories on 11 April was 69.43 percent.

Tripura was among five states that saw the highest voter turnout. "The turnout figures seen are 84.96 percent from Lakshadweep; 83.79 percent from West Bengal, 83.26 percent from Tripura, 83.12 percent from Nagaland and 82.82 percent from Manipur," the EC said.

Polling for two parliamentary constituencies in Tripura was held in two phases, on 11 and 18 April. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

