Tripura Congress’ Tapas Dey files complaint with EC, demands inquiry into BJP getting access to official documents

Agartala: A senior Congress leader in Tripura on Tuesday said the party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the BJP is getting access to government documents and has demanded an inquiry into it.

A BJP delegation had met the Chief Election Commissioner on 2 May and submitted a memorandum demanding the removal of Tripura Chief Electoral Officer.

Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey said that "Documents attached in the BJP memorandum to the CEC include a letter of the Returning Officer addressed to the chief secretary of Tripura, a representation by Tripura Civil Service Association and the chief secretary's letter to the ECI."

Dey said the BJP was "not supposed" to have access to such government documents and alleged they were given to the saffron party in an "unauthorised manner" and demanded an inquiry into it.

Dey said he has lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday about the BJP getting access to official letters and documents.

Earlier, the opposition Congress and CPM had both lodged complaints of alleged large scale rigging and irregularities in the elections in West Tripura constituency, which went to poll on 11 April.

Both the parties have demanded fresh elections in the constituency.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the allegations of Dey about leakage of official documents to the BJP. He said that the role of the Chief Electoral Officer was not "impartial", so the saffron party had demanded his removal.

