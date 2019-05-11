Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Amit Shah leads roadshow with Patna Sahib candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: The Patna Sahib constituency, which will see BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad go head-to-head against former party colleague and newly anointed Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, played host to a roadshow by BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday. Shah was accompanied by Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.
Updated Date: May 11, 2019 19:13:19 IST
19:04 (IST)
The Patna Sahib constituency, which will see BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad go head-to-head against former party colleague and newly anointed Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, played host to a roadshow by BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday. Shah was accompanied by Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.
18:59 (IST)
Gumansingh Damor, the BJP candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, said at a campaign rally on Saturday that had Jawaharlal Nehru not been so obstinate at the time of Independence, then the country would not have been divided into two. "Mohammad Jinnah was an advocate and a learned man. If it had been decided then that Mohammad Jinnah would be our prime minister then, then this country would not have been divided, he added.
18:53 (IST)
18:37 (IST)
"Today Kejriwal cannot remain silent (on AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhar's son saying he paid Rs 6 crore for a ticket), he has to answer. He has been slapped many times, each time he blames the BJP but the man who turns out to have hit him, turns out to be from his party itself," said BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Saturday.
Javadekar also asked why Kejriwal never condemned Sam Pitroda's 1984 Sikh riots comment 'hua so hua'. He said Kejriwal and the current AAP party have been exposed badly, have failed Delhi and dropped Anna Hazare in an effort to make inroads into corruption.
18:29 (IST)
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday campaigned with the party's candidate for Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, at Haroa. Mamata said at a rally on Saturday that in Bengal, the BJP, Congress and her old rival CPM were acting as one to defeat her.
18:07 (IST)
Former Delhi minister and four time Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.
18:05 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
Blaming the SP and BSP for allegedly questioning his caste, prime minister Narendra Modi alleged that the was indeed of a backward class. "I have only one caste, that is poverty. I have been Gujarat chief minister for the longest time, I have never made any money, not for myself. Nor have I given any money to anyone in my family," said Modi.
17:23 (IST)
At his Ghazipur rally, prime minister Narendra Modi blamed the Congress government in Rajasthan for shielding the Alwar gang-rapists because they did not want the news to come out during the polls. In sharp language, Modi also attacked what he called the "award wapsi gang" and said the light of their protest candles have long since gone out.
17:07 (IST)
Without missing a beat, prime minister Narendra Modi launched into criticism of Sam Pitroda's hua so hua comment on the 1984 Sikh riots, at his second rally of the day in Ghazipur. He also encouraged people to repeat the refrain each time he quoted an alleged failure of the Congress governments.
17:00 (IST)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a legal notice to BJP and its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir in reference to the latter's tweet, "I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal. You are filth Mr CM and someone needs your very own jhadu (broom) to clean your dirty mind."
The notice to Gautam Gambhir has sought the former cricketer's immediate apology in writing and asked him to publish the same "along with true and correct facts" in newspapers and on social media, within 24 hours, reported ANI.
16:55 (IST)
BJP leader Poonam Mahajan criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Howrah district club cell convener Priyanka Sharma. Priyanka had photoshopped Mamata's face on Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala photograph and shared it as a meme.
16:38 (IST)
CPM Punjab secretary Sukhwinder Singh and party leader Ashok Dhawale addressed a gathering at Anandpur Sahib, in support of CPM candidate Raghunath Singh.
16:26 (IST)
At a rally in Indore on Saturday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu repeated his kale angrez jibe at Narendra Modi. Likening Modi's government to the British Raj, Sidhu, for the second time called him a black English.
16:23 (IST)
Never discussed anything with him: AAP candidate responds to son's charge that he paid for ticket
AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, whose son Uday said earlier in the day that Jakhar had paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for the ticket, responded to the allegations by saying that he has never made such a disclosure to him. Decrying the allegation as untrue and baseless, Jakhar said, "He has lived at his maternal parents' home from the time of his birth. I divorced my wife in 2009. She stayed with me only for six or seven months. His custody was granted to my wife after the divorce."
16:13 (IST)
At the end of his Robertsganj rally, prime minister Narendra Modi made the customary request for votes, this time for Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Chhotulal. He then said, "You know me, I was a chaiwala and had to live off washing cups and plates from which others had eaten. But now, as your chowkidar, I am asking for votes for the same symbol which has been a part of my life for so long," he said. The analogy drew appreciative applause from the crowd and laughs from the likes of Yogi Adityanath on the dais.
15:42 (IST)
At his Robertsganj rally, prime minister Narendra Modi mocked Sam Pitroda's hua so hua remark on the 1984 Sikh riots, for the second straight day running. Using the Hindi line as a refrain as he described the reported faults of the Congress governments that have been in power earlier, Modi said people will soon tell people like these that they should disappear. "People will say hawa ho jao, hawa ho jao," Modi said.
Modi also criticised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his claims that he hugs in reply to vitriol.
15:37 (IST)
Speaking at his first rally of the day at Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh, prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on the virtues of his government and as to how such a stable government is one which can create the right atmosphere for nuclear tests and satellite projects like Mission Shakti to take place. In the same vein, Modi said the "remote control" government of the Congress had entirely destroyed this atmosphere.
15:22 (IST)
A BJP youth leader in West Bengal's Howrah, Priyanka Sharma, was detained and remanded in 14 days' police custody after a complaint was lodged with police over a meme she had posted, where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's face was morphed onto a photo of Priyanka Chopra's from the Met Gala.
15:18 (IST)
15:05 (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar's son Uday Jakhar said on Saturday that his father joined politics about three months ago and had had nothing to do with the AAP's original movement. He further alleged that Balbir had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs six crore for a ticket and said he had "credible evidence" that cash was directly handed over to the Delhi chief minister.
Uday also said that when he had asked his father for financial assistance to complete his education, his father had refused. "I don't know how my parents will react or if I will be allowed back into my house after this," he said.
15:00 (IST)
14:37 (IST)
While campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared a video through his official Twitter account, in which the party's candidate for Dewas, Prahlad Tipaniya can be heard playing a folk instrument and singing. Rahul, who shot the video, can be heard saying, "Gaiye na!" to the candidate as he spoke on the dias.
14:28 (IST)
Delhi's oldest voter to cast ballot tomorrow
Delhi's oldest voter, 111-year old Bachan Singh will cast his ballot in the sixth phase of the election on Sunday. "Not a single vote should go to waste," he told ANI.
14:26 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit, the Congress' candidate from North East Delhi constituency, has complained to the Election Commission through her election agent that automated phone calls were being used to spread misinformation in an attempt to influence her electorate.
14:00 (IST)
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took up the issue of the TIME article on prime minister Narendra Modi, where he was called "divider-in-chief" by writer Aatish Taseer, at his press conference on Saturday. He said, "The man who called Modi divider-in-chief is a Pakistani man, he is a Pakistani citizen. You all know what Pakistan is like. They hate Narendra Modi because he did the two surgical strikes on them. What else can be left to say?" said Patra. Taseer is the son of journalist Tavleen Singh. His father is late Punjab governor, Salman Taseer, who is Pakistani.
13:44 (IST)
Actor Arun Bakshi joined the BJP in the presence of party leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister M Raman Singh on Saturday.
13:37 (IST)
A lookalike of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was seen at a rally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Suresh Thakur, who is also known as Yodha, is strikingly similar to Adityanath and dresses like him too.
13:27 (IST)
Sambit Patra, in a press conference on behalf of the BJP, called Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu sexist for comparing Narendra Modi to "a wife who rather than making bread, prefers to clink her bangles together so that the whole neighbourhood can hear and surmise that she is working hard."
"Sidhu ji, this is new India. Here women don't just exist to make bread at home, but carry the country forward. You might remember that earlier too, Sidhu ji had said that when Michelle Obama enters the kitchen of the White House to make bread, she will be surprised to note that some items are from Lucknow there. He thinks even Michelle Obama is good enough just for making bread," said Patra.
13:17 (IST)
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comment on Friday evening, when he called prime minister Narendra Modi a 'kale angrez' (black English).
"Kale hain toh kya hua dilwale hain," he said, adding that the comment made by Sidhu, "upon Rahul Gandhi's instructions" prove that he is a racist. Patra also quoted more lines from the song to express that Modi had won the hearts of Indians.
13:08 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath on Saturday once again tore into the SP-BSP alliance by likening SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, who had imprisoned his father, emperor Shahjahan. Adityanath alleged that Akhilesh has "cornered" his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and tied up with Mulayam's enemy, BSP.
12:53 (IST)
In his mega rally in Gorakhpur on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav focused on the multi-faceted failures of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, mentioning how on the one hand people have been forced to live under a system which believes in elimination. Making a wordplay on 'thoko' (or 'elimination'), Akhilesh delivered veiled jibes at both Yogi Adityanath, whom he seemed to refer to as 'thokidar' and 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi.
12:38 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Jharkhand prepares for polls
In Dhanbad, which will see voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, preparations are underway among Election Commission officials.
12:35 (IST)
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol held a roadshow in Punjab's Gurdaspur, from where he is contesting, on Saturday. Gurdaspur will go to polls on 19 May.
12:22 (IST)
Not one to ever make politically correct statements, Navjot Singh Sidhu delivered on Saturday yet another criticism of prime minister Narendra Modi, this time using a trope which can assuredly be called misogynist. Dubbing Modi "liar-in-chief and divider-in-chief", Sidhu then went on to compare the prime minister to a wife who rather than making bread, prefers to clink her bangles together so that the whole neighbourhood can hear and surmise that she is working hard.
12:06 (IST)
West Bengal to see Central forces surge during Phase 6
As many as 770 companies of Central forces will be deployed in West Bengal in the sixth phase of elections on Sunday. The state has seen violence and bloody clashes in every one of the five phases of the election so far.
12:03 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Madhya Pradesh prepares for Phase 6 polling
Preparations are on in full swing, at the Madhya Pradesh capital of Bhopal, where poll officials are busy making arrangements for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Eight of the state's Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on 12 May.
11:56 (IST)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted a loss for BJP and Congress in Phase 6 of the election, on Sunday. Moreover, he said the BJP and Congress are unlikely to win even a single seat. "In the sixth phase of elections, BJP and Congress will win zero seats. In the seventh phase they might win a few seats. The BJP will win only one seat in that phase," he told ANI.
11:45 (IST)
Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati tore into both the BJP and the Congress, a day before polling in key constituencies of the state, including Akhilesh's own, Azamgarh. Both leaders accused the BJP and Congress of trying to cut into the SP-BSP alliance's vote share, and colluding to defeat the gathbandhan.
11:19 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said party leader Sam Pitroda should apologise for his remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a Facebook post, Rahul said, "I think what Sam Pitroda ji said is completely out of line and he should apologise for it. I think 1984 was a needless tragedy that caused tremendous pain."
"The former prime minister, Manmohan Singh ji has apologised. My mother, Sonia Gandhi ji has apologised. We all have made our position very clear - that 1984 was a terrible tragedy and should never have happened," he said.
11:15 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar. He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.
Contest in Patna is between Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been associated with BJP for about three decades but quit the party last month and joined the Congress, and BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad.
11:10 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He will address rallies at Shajapur, Amjhera, District Dhar and Khargone.
10:55 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address public rallies at Robertsganj and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies have strong BJP support with incumbent MPs Chhotelal at Robertsgunj and Manoj Sinha at Ghazipur, both from the party.
Afzal Ansari, who is contesting on a ticket from the BSP-SP alliance won the seat in 2004. The Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha.
10:53 (IST)
With campaigns for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election drawing to a close, Saturday (11 May) will see all the political forces at play concentrate efforts on campaigning in just those 13 constituencies which will go to polls in Phase 7 of the election, on 19 May.
These constituencies include Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Ravi Shankar Prasad will go against his former BJP compatriot Shatrughan Sinha. Other key battlefields are Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).