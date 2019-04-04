'Narendra Modi was a terrible disaster, an embarrassment': Congress leader Sanjay Jha sharpens attack on PM

Come election season and the political narrative becomes sharper, louder and more detached from facts and numbers than it ever was during a government's term. The latest is a sharp retort by senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha who took to Twitter to label Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'terrible disaster' and an 'embarrassment'.

"What I find funny is how everyone wants to say it but doesn’t. So here goes; #Modi is a terrible disaster. An embarrassment. A joke. And we are all extraordinary for having suffered his nonsense, lies with such grace for 5 years. But farewell time now. Enough of this crazy bakwas."

Likewise, from the BJP camp, party MP Subramanian Swamy went a step ahead and directly alleged that Rahul Gandhi holds four passports. He even said that Rahul holds one passport in the name of Raul Vinci and junked the Congress president’s claim that he has an MPhil degree since he allegedly failed in his Economics examination. Swamy also did not bother to add any proof or substantiation to the allegations he made.

On Wednesday, finance minister Arun Jaitley had alleged that Rahul was leading a lifestyle that was beyond his known sources of earning while claiming that the Congress chief was making 'sweetheart deals' to do so. Jaitley's allegations, too, were based on observations that Rahul has "not done any business in his life. But, he has been leading a good life, taking foreign holidays, etc."

