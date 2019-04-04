Rahul in Wayanad; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress chief reaches Collectorate, starts filing papers in packed office room

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
The Election Commission has taken note of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's controversial remarks on "jailing EC officials" for at least two days if he is elected. The poll panel has asked for a report in this regard.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end. Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Wayanad with sister Priyanka Gandhi, from Kozhikode in about 20 minutes, reported News18.
The two leaders are headed there in a chopper. He is now headed to the Collector's office to file his nomination papers. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow following the nomination filing.
Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala has been hailed by Congress workers in the state who have shown unprecedented levels of excitement in welcoming the leader. The BJP, however, has said Rahul is aiming to garner the minority vote of the region, to which Congress has alleged that the south has been ignored by the BJP government at the Centre and this is the first time that a leader of national prominence has put it under the spotlight.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, reported News18, has threatened to jail 'Election Commission officials' for a at least two days if he comes to power. The Dalit leader, speaking at a rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, slammed the Election Commission for having said that political parties should not talk about Pulwama, something Ambedkar felt was his 'basic Constitutional right'. He then went on to threaten Election Commission officials with jail.
Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up on his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency," Smriti said.
As campaign heats up for the Lok Sabha election, the focus shifts from north India to the south with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expected to file his nomination on Thursday from the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will also lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Notably, Rahul has a new opponent in the Wayanad seat where he is already set to go head-to-head with NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally — Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal.
This comes on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh. Shah has maintained a punishing schedule ahead of the election, but his remarks on doing away with Article 370, which promises special status to Jammu and Kashmir, have met with severe criticism from the state's mainstream parties in the past few days.
The BJP finds itself in sticky waters as the Election Commission has now issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) remark at a rally. The commission has asked him to file a reply by Friday.
Congress candidates for Mumbai are expected to release a separate manifesto for the city on Thursday. All party candidates, including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam are expected to be present at the 12 pm event. The city-specific manifesto is likely to echo the broad themes of the party's much-discussed election manifesto which was released on Tuesday.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 11:46:13 IST
Highlights
Rahul reaches Collector's office, sets about filing papers
Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
WATCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have arrived at Wayanad from Kozhikode.
Rahul and Priyanka arrive at Wayanad, greeted by UDF and Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
Narendra Modi's 'crazy bakwas' should come to an end, says Sanjay Jha
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end.
Congress workers hope for excitement surrounding to Rahul to spiral across south India
Congress workers have gathered in large numbers at Wayanad to welcome Rahul. Amidst concerns over whether Rahul's move to contest from Wayanad will alienate the CPM from the party, the consensus is largely one of jubilation in Kerala.
Congress workers have also told News18 correspondents that this enthusiasm is one they wish will spiral across the south. Wayanad is an agrarian constituency and located close to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too.
Image: News18
Jaitley says Rahul made 'sweetheart deals' with dishonest people
Finance minister Arun Jaitley attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for what he called sweetheart deals with fly-by-night operators that included receiving inflated rent payments, saying he must remember to explain his affairs before levelling allegations, reported Times of India.
Reacting to a media report of a farm house owned by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was rented out to what he called tainted businessmen, Jaitley said people in glass houses should not throw stones.
Mamata counters Modi's 'speedbreaker' charge with 'expiry babu' barb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went for each other's jugular in battleground West Bengal, with the prime minister castigating "speed-breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling the state's development and the TMC chief hitting back with a warning that he will face a "voter strike".
Modi, who kicked off his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal with back-to-back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday, hit out at Banerjee over a host of issues, including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule and for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's retributive strike on terror camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama killing of 42 CRPF troopers.
Not one to take things lying down, the West Bengal chief minister mounted a blistering counter-offensive, mocking Modi's "56-inch chest" and claiming his government did nothing to save the lives of the CRPF jawans despite having "information" about the impending terror attack. "We are nationalists, not fascists," she asserted.
Read the full story here
Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chief chance to show he can fulfil poll promises
In Wayanad, Rahul will be greeted not just by the ecstatic mob of Congressmen alone, but a motley crowd of grim-faced farmers and Adivasis as well. Farmers and Adivasis, the two major segments of Wayanad population, are the most worried groups even though they together form a formidable 40 percent of voter base in the constituency. Farmers are the hapless victims of climate change attaining monstrous forms, blood sucking public and private money lenders, free fall of produces' price, straying wild beasts and a slew of other problems.
Life of Adivasis has reached a dead end. Alienation from their land, a dearth of safe housing, lack of clean drinking water, insufficient food, lack of proper healthcare, inefficient education system, and the list goes on. Wayanad is the largest tribal settlement in Kerala.
Read the full story here
WATCH: Rahul received by crowds of supporters at Calicut
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was received by a huge crowd of supporters as he arrived at Calicut, late on Wednesday, to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency
BJP president to address rallies across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh.
Solar scam accused to take on Rahul in Wayanad
Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in multi-crore solar scandal, will be fighting as an Independent candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, reported News18. The new entrant has chosen Ernakulam as her second seat.
Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, has decided to take on the Gandhi scion to as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".
Smriti Irani to campaign in Rahul's home constituency
Rahul will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am.
Rahul Gandhi to file papers from Wayanad today
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
11:43 (IST)
Rahul reaches Collector's office, sets about filing papers
Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
11:39 (IST)
Hundreds turn up for Rahul's nomination filing
As Rahul Gandhi makes his way to the Wayanad collectorate on an open-topped bus, he is greeted by Congress cadres who have travelled to the location from across the south.
11:37 (IST)
EC takes note of Prakash Ambedkar's "jail EC officials" remark
The Election Commission has taken note of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's controversial remarks on "jailing EC officials" for at least two days if he is elected. The poll panel has asked for a report in this regard.
11:20 (IST)
WATCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have arrived at Wayanad from Kozhikode.
11:09 (IST)
Rahul and Priyanka arrive at Wayanad, greeted by UDF and Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
11:04 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear petition against release of PM Narendra Modi
The Supreme Court, it is being reported, has decided to hear a petition against the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi which is slated for release tomorrow, 5 April.
The Election Commission had, on Wednesday, indicated that it will not stop the film from releasing.
10:58 (IST)
Narendra Modi's 'crazy bakwas' should come to an end, says Sanjay Jha
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end.
10:55 (IST)
Congress workers hope for excitement surrounding to Rahul to spiral across south India
Congress workers have gathered in large numbers at Wayanad to welcome Rahul. Amidst concerns over whether Rahul's move to contest from Wayanad will alienate the CPM from the party, the consensus is largely one of jubilation in Kerala.
Congress workers have also told News18 correspondents that this enthusiasm is one they wish will spiral across the south. Wayanad is an agrarian constituency and located close to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too.
Image: News18
10:42 (IST)
Rahul to arrive at Wayanad from Kozhikode on chopper
Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Wayanad with sister Priyanka Gandhi, from Kozhikode in about 20 minutes, reported News18. The two leaders are headed there in a chopper.
He is now headed to the Collector's office to file his nomination papers. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow following the nomination filing.
10:22 (IST)
Rahul hailed as 'young, educated' candidate for PM's post
A poster put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad hails the Congress chief as a "young and educated" candidate for the prime minister's post.
10:21 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Congress workers ecstatic as hour of Rahul filing nomination draws near
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad, Congress workers in the Kerala constituency have been tweeting out photographs of Congress workers showing unprecedented levels of enthusiasm.
Hundreds of people have already gathered outside the Wayanad Collector's office to welcome the Congress chief.
10:17 (IST)
WATCH: Smriti Irani alleges Rahul has fled to Wayanad
Smriti Irani, the BJP's candidate from Rahul's home constituency of Amethi, has alleged that Rahul Gandhi has fled from his traditional seat and gone to the Wayanad constituency to save face.
10:12 (IST)
In Assam, Rahul implores people to choose between BJP's "Rs 15 lakh" promise and Congress's "Rs 3.6 lakh" claim
Launching a scathing attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked people to choose between the "lie" of BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and "truth" of Congress party's assurance of providing Rs 3.6 lakh to 20 per cent poorest families in five years.
“On the one side, there is Chowkidar’s lie of fifteen lakh rupees in all bank accounts. On the other hand, there is the truth of Congress to put 3.6 lakh rupees in five years in the bank accounts of 20 per cent poorest people of India. We guarantee to pay them this amount,” Rahul said addressing a public rally at Bokakhat in Assam.
“Four years back Narendra Modi came and made different promises in all public meetings. Do you remember he promised 15 lakh rupees? Is there anyone in whose account Chowkidar has put any money?” he asked the crowd.
ANI
09:55 (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar threatens to jail 'EC officials' if he comes to power
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, reported News18, has threatened to jail 'Election Commission officials' for a few days if he comes to power.
09:51 (IST)
Jaitley says Rahul made 'sweetheart deals' with dishonest people
Finance minister Arun Jaitley attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for what he called sweetheart deals with fly-by-night operators that included receiving inflated rent payments, saying he must remember to explain his affairs before levelling allegations, reported Times of India.
Reacting to a media report of a farm house owned by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was rented out to what he called tainted businessmen, Jaitley said people in glass houses should not throw stones.
09:47 (IST)
Smriti slams Rahul for 'insulting' his people in Amethi just as he is set to file his nomination papers
Smriti Irani, on a two-day visit to Amethi, has taken the opportunity of Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination papers from Wayanad, to hit out at the Congress chief ostensibly insulting his people.
09:32 (IST)
Mamata counters Modi's 'speedbreaker' charge with 'expiry babu' barb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went for each other's jugular in battleground West Bengal, with the prime minister castigating "speed-breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling the state's development and the TMC chief hitting back with a warning that he will face a "voter strike".
Modi, who kicked off his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal with back-to-back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday, hit out at Banerjee over a host of issues, including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule and for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's retributive strike on terror camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama killing of 42 CRPF troopers.
Not one to take things lying down, the West Bengal chief minister mounted a blistering counter-offensive, mocking Modi's "56-inch chest" and claiming his government did nothing to save the lives of the CRPF jawans despite having "information" about the impending terror attack. "We are nationalists, not fascists," she asserted.
Read the full story here
09:29 (IST)
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul over 'giving up on his supporters'
"A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up on his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support," said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. Smriti, the BJP's candidate for Amethi, is on a two-day visit to the region.
09:16 (IST)
Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chief chance to show he can fulfil poll promises
In Wayanad, Rahul will be greeted not just by the ecstatic mob of Congressmen alone, but a motley crowd of grim-faced farmers and Adivasis as well. Farmers and Adivasis, the two major segments of Wayanad population, are the most worried groups even though they together form a formidable 40 percent of voter base in the constituency. Farmers are the hapless victims of climate change attaining monstrous forms, blood sucking public and private money lenders, free fall of produces' price, straying wild beasts and a slew of other problems.
Life of Adivasis has reached a dead end. Alienation from their land, a dearth of safe housing, lack of clean drinking water, insufficient food, lack of proper healthcare, inefficient education system, and the list goes on. Wayanad is the largest tribal settlement in Kerala.
Read the full story here
09:10 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul received by crowds of supporters at Calicut
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was received by a huge crowd of supporters as he arrived at Calicut, late on Wednesday, to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency
09:08 (IST)
09:05 (IST)
BJP president to address rallies across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh.
08:22 (IST)
Solar scam accused to take on Rahul in Wayanad
Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in multi-crore solar scandal, will be fighting as an Independent candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, reported News18. The new entrant has chosen Ernakulam as her second seat.
Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, has decided to take on the Gandhi scion to as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".
08:15 (IST)
Smriti Irani to campaign in Rahul's home constituency
Rahul will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am.
08:10 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to file papers from Wayanad today
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.