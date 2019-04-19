Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Sadhvi Pragya's remarks against Hemant Karkare are her personal views, says BJP

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: BJP distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya's remarks against Hemant Karkare, claiming that the BJP leader's remarks were her personal opinions.
Identified as Tarun Gajjar, the man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar, spoke to ANI after receiving treatment. "My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, I had faced problems then, I had decided then, I'll hit this man. I have to teach him a lesson anyhow," he said.
He added that everything had shut down during Patel's rally in Ahmedabad when he had gone to get medicine for his child. "He shuts down the roads, he shuts down Gujarat whenever he wants to, What is he? Gujarat's Hitler?" he asked.
Reactions have started pouring in from across political circles to Priyanka Chaturvedi's surprise move of quitting Congress posts and joining the Shiv Sena within a matter of hours. One of the first to chip in has been Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who said on Twitter that Priyanka joining a party close to the BJP was the new nadir of 'political opportunism'.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who until hours ago was the Congress's spokesperson, has now joined the Shiv Sena. Chaturvedi was accompanied by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "I am a Mumbaikar born and bred. When 26/11 happened I was concerned about safety. I wanted to work for the safety of not just Mumbai, but all cities. I wanted women everywhere to be as safe as they are in Mumbai. I wanted to return to my roots. I felt like I had forgotten my roots," Chaturvedi said.
Speaking after BSP chief Mayawati in the historic Mainpuri rally, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said her presence in the town will give hope to workers of the gathbandhan to aspire to greater heights. Mayawati and Akhilesh's rally, which had SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav make a rare appearance, garnered huge crowds.
"I am confident of Mulayam Singh Yadav's victory. He will ensure the upliftment of the backward classes," Mayawati said at their joint Mainpuri rally on Thursday. She came down heavily on the Narendra Modi dispensation and said their claims of caring for the poor and backward were all dramatics.
In spite of the 1995 guesthouse scandal, the SP-BSP alliance has taken place keeping in mind the importance of the Lok Sabha polls, said BSP chief Mayawati at Mainpuri on Friday. Mayawati is sharing the stage with Mulayam after 25 years. In the infamous guesthouse incident, SP workers had surrounded a guest house in which Mayawati and BSP leaders were holding a meeting, attacking them and causing injuries.
BSP chief Mayawati, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav are sharing the dais right now at Mainpuri in a significant coming together of old rivals for the first time in 25 years. This comes 23 years after Mayawati and her supporters had been attacked while campaigning at a guesthouse, allegedly by SP supporters.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who in the last two days has made her disappointment with Congress leadership over reinstating suspended leaders known before quitting the part, is set to join the Shiv Sena. The development was confirmed by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Congress's national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has tweeted her resignation letter to the party. In it, she has essayed her 10-year-long association with the party, mentioning that it hurt her deeply to see that those who had harassed her while she was on official duty had been welcomed back into the party fold with the excuse that all hands were required on deck during the elections.
On Friday, BJP's Bhopal candidate, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said at a public meeting that late Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare had tried to falsely accuse her in the blast case. She then went on to say that she had told him that he will be destroyed. "In a quarter month's time, he was killed by terrorists (in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack)," she added.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly resigned from the party, after having spoken out against it on Twitter after it reinstated some leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her. Chaturvedi has, notably, removed mention of the Congress from her Twitter bio.
At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.
Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI has reported.
Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters. The SP patriarch, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the party bastion of Mainpuri was conspicuous by his absence at the three joint rallies held earlier in Deoband, Badaun, and Agra due to his aversion to his party's alliance with the BSP.
Reports suggest that Mulayam was not too keen on attending Friday's rally either but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has confirmed the SP founder's presence at the Mainpuri rally.
With the second phase of the Lok Sabha election done with, the BJP and Opposition leaders are on the campaign trail in preparation for the remaining five phases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a "thanksgiving" seminar organised by traders in support of the BJP in Delhi. Reportedly, the event has been organised to "express gratitude" for the various measures promised for businesspersons in the party's manifesto.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, reports said.
BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, as a candidate of the party from Bhopal. The BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against him.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 18:49:33 IST
Highlights
West Bengal election latest updates
CPIM leader demands repolling in 15 booths
Mohammed Salim, CPI(Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, has written to the Returning Officer, demanding re-polling at 15 polling booths.
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
CEO takes note of Sadhvi Pragya's comments on Hemant Karkare
Following a complaint, the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer has taken note of BJP's Bhopal candidate's remarks on late Mumbai ATS Hemant Karkare, reported ANI. Sadhvi Pragya had said on Friday morning that she had cursed Karkare to destruction for allegedly framing her.
Gujarat election latest updates
Jignesh Mevani asks why Hardik Patel's security was not enhanced despite threats
On a day when a man got up on a stage on which Congress leader Hardik Patel was speaking and slapped him, the state's Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani has rallied by Patel's side and asked why his security cover was lessened in spite of persistent threats. He blamed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and said they are the ones who will be 'happy' the day one of them get killed.
Maharashtra election latest updates
State EC files complaint against Milind Deora for comments on Shiv Sena neglecting Jain people
The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday filed a complaint against Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), weeks after his remarks on 'Jain religion'.
On 4 April, Deora, while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers. The Mumbai Congress president urged the community to teach them a lesson by not giving them vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "Shiv Sena has been against the minorities. A few years ago, the party insulted the Jain religion by cooking meat outside Jain temples during Paryushana festival. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson through your votes," he had said at an event.
ANI
Citizens' group led by retd Justice BG Kolse-Patil to oppose Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's candidature in Bhopal
Pragya Thakur’s candidature is an explosive new development. She is yet to be cleared of charges of her involvement in an act of terror, a bomb blast that caused innocent people to die and suffer grievous injuries in Malegaon on 29 September 2008.
A group of citizens — social workers, activists and lawyers — will be travelling to Bhopal from Pune under the leadership of retired Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse-Patil, to oppose her candidature.
Read the full story here
Congress election campaign latest update
Sanjay Jha chips in on Priyanka Chaturvedi joining Sena, calls it 'self-righteous bullshit'
Reactions have started pouring in from across political circles to Priyanka Chaturvedi's surprise move of quitting Congress posts and joining the Shiv Sena within a matter of hours. One of the first to chip in has been Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who said on Twitter that Priyanka joining a party close to the BJP was the new nadir of 'political opportunism'.
Shiv Sena election campaign latest update
Mehbooba Mufti commiserates with Priyanka Chaturvedi, says women have it worst
"She really stood out as a Congress spokesperson for her chutzpah," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday, on Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has joined Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress. She added that "labels tend to stick much easier when you’re a woman."
Congress election campaign latest update
Sadhvi's comments on Karkare flout EC directive on mentioning martyrs: Digvijaya
Digvijaya Singh on Friday spoke on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's comment on Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare. The Sadhvi had said Karkare died in the 26/11 attacks because he had been cursed by her. "EC has clearly said that no political comments should be made on Army and martyrs. Hemant Karkare ji was an honest and committed officer who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack," the Congress's Bhopal candidate said.
Congress election campaign latest update
Man who slapped Hardik: Wanted to teach him a lesson as pregnant wife had suffered during Patidar agitation
Identified as Tarun Gajjar, the man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar, spoke to ANI after receiving treatment. "My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, I had faced problems then, I had decided then, I'll hit this man. I have to teach him a lesson anyhow," he said.
He added that everything had shut down during Patel's rally in Ahmedabad when he had gone to get medicine for his child. "He shuts down the roads, he shuts down Gujarat whenever he wants to, What is he? Gujarat's Hitler?" he asked.
Congress election campaign latest update
Man who slapped Hardik hospitalised after being thrashed
The man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar in Gujarat has had to be hospitalised after being thrashed.
Maharashtra election latest update
It is not like I changed my mind, Shiv Sena was always a part of me: Priyanka Chaturvedi
Responding to reporters' questions on whether not getting a Mathura ticket had prompted her departure from Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi at Matoshree on Friday sought to make it clear that she had thought of the Sena because she was born and brought up in Mumbai. "I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought," she said.
Maharashtra election latest update
Priyanka Chaturvedi formally joins Shiv Sena
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who until hours ago was the Congress's spokesperson, has now joined the Shiv Sena. Chaturvedi was accompanied by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "I am a Mumbaikar born and bred. When 26/11 happened I was concerned about safety. I wanted to work for the safety of not just Mumbai, but all cities. I wanted women everywhere to be as safe as they are in Mumbai. I wanted to return to my roots. I felt like I had forgotten my roots," Chaturvedi said.
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Mayawati's presence has given us new hope, says Akhilesh
Speaking after BSP chief Mayawati in the historic Mainpuri rally, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said her presence in the town will give hope to workers of the gathbandhan to aspire to greater heights. "Together, the SP and the BSP has brought Delhi (Centre's attention) to Uttar Pradesh. It is now up to you to take the SP and BSP to Delhi," he told voters.
Mayawati and Akhilesh's rally, which had SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav make a rare appearance, garnered huge crowds.
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Ensure Mulayam's victory, says Mayawati
"I am confident of Mulayam Singh Yadav's victory. He will ensure the upliftment of the backward classes," Mayawati said at their joint Mainpuri rally on Thursday. She came down heavily on the Narendra Modi dispensation and said their claims of caring for the poor and backward were all dramatics.
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
SP, BSP went into alliance in spite of 1995 guesthouse incident, says Mayawati
In spite of the 1995 guesthouse scandal, the SP-BSP alliance has taken place keeping in mind the importance of the Lok Sabha polls, said BSP chief Mayawati at Mainpuri on Friday. Mayawati is sharing the stage with Mulayam after 25 years. In the infamous guesthouse incident, SP workers had surrounded a guest house in which Mayawati and BSP leaders were holding a meeting, attacking them and causing injuries.
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Happy to share stage with Mayawati, says Mulayam
Speaking at a historic rally with Mayawati at his side, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said at Mainpuri that he was happy to share the stage with Mayawati. The SP-BSP alliance in 1993 had broken apart due to the differences of the two leaders.
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Mayawati, Mulayam, Akhilesh share stage at Mainpuri after 25 years
BSP chief Mayawati, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav are sharing the dais right now at Mainpuri in a significant coming together of old rivals for the first time in 25 years. This comes 23 years after Mayawati and her supporters had been attacked while campaigning at a guesthouse, allegedly by SP supporters.
Shiv Sena election campaign latest update
Hours after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi to join Shiv Sena
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who in the last two days has made her disappointment with Congress leadership over reinstating suspended leaders known before quitting the part, is set to join the Shiv Sena. The development was confirmed by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Madhya Pradesh election latest update
Digvijaya Singh refuses to talk on Sadhvi Pragya
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who files his nomination from the Bhopal seat from which he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, said that he would not like to speak on his BJP opponent, Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at all.
Priyanka Chaturvedi says she could not have stayed on at Congress at cost of her self respect
Congress's national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has tweeted her resignation letter to party president Rahul Gandhi. In it, she has essayed her 10-year-long association with the party, mentioning that it hurt her deeply to see that those who had harassed her while she was on official duty had been welcomed back into the party fold with the excuse that all hands were required on deck during the elections.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
SP-BSP joint govt had failed due to growing differences between Mulayam, Mayawati
Much time has passed since one time BSP chief and Mayawati's mentor Kanshi Ram and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections together and formed the government.
The SP and BSP's pre-poll alliance in 1993 had aimed to counter the BJP (riding the wave of its Ayodhya movement). The SP had won 109 seats and BSP, 67 seats of the 156 Assembly seats. The government formed by the two suffered at the hands of the growing political differences between Mulayam and Mayawati. By 1995, both parties had gone their separate ways.
Karnataka election latest updates
Don't need lessons on patriotism from Modi, says Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged claim that he is "not patriotic". "I don’t need to learn patriotism from Modi. When Deve Gowda was PM there wasn’t a single blast in Kashmir. That’s our heritage. So don’t brand me, you have no right," ANI reported the JD(S) leader as having said.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sadhvi Pragya says she knew Hemant Karkare's 'dynasty would be erased' for implicating her in terror case
On Friday, BJP's Bhopal candidate, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said at a public meeting that late Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare had tried to falsely accuse her in the blast case. She then went on to say that she had told him that he will be destroyed. "In a quarter month's time, he was killed by terrorists," she added.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Stage set for Mayawati, Mulayam rally in Mainpuri
Preparations are in full swing for the SP, BSP and RLD's joint rally at Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Thursday, where Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav will share the dais after two decades.
Gujarat election latest updates
WATCH: Hardik Patel attacked by man while speaking rally
New Congress entrant and Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel was slapped during a rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday. A man got up on stage while Hardik was addressing a Jan Akrosh meet, and hit him. The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was allegedly thrashed by Hardik's supporters afterwards.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka Chaturvedi likely to quit Congress, say reports
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly resigned from the party, after having spoken out against it on Twitter after it reinstated some leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her. Chaturvedi has, notably, removed mention of the Congress from her Twitter bio.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Congress president to address rallies in Gujarat, Karnataka, Priyanka in Kanpur
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to address rallies in home turf of Gujarat
With five phases of the election left, BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur.
BJP election campaign latest updates
PM to attend 'thanksgiving' session by BJP supporters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a thanksgiving convention at Talkatora stadium organised by traders supporting the BJP to express "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav to share stage at historic rally in Mainpuri today
At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.
Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI has reported.
Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
18:44 (IST)
Sadhvi Pragya's remarks against Hemant Karkare are her personal views: BJP
BJP distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".
"The BJP believes that Karkare died while bravely fighting terrorists. The BJP has always considered him a martyr," the party said in a statement in New Delhi in a damage-control exercise.
The party, which has fielded Malegaon blast accused Thakur from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha election, claimed she had suffered "physical and mental torture" for years in police custody that might have caused her to make such a statement.
The comment is her "personal view", it added. — PTI
18:32 (IST)
We removed 1,500 needless laws in five years: Narendra Modi
"In 2014, I had told you that there was one government which took needless pride in making new laws," said Modi. "I had said that when I come to power, I will abolish one law every day."
"We removed 1,500 needless laws in five years," he added.
18:28 (IST)
Narendra Modi addresses traders in New Delhi
"We have improved infrastructure to boost trade," said the prime minister at Talkatora Stadium. "We were called 'sone ki chidiya' due to traders."
16:13 (IST)
Hemant Karkare made supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists: IPS Association
16:11 (IST)
Congress demands action against Sadhvi Pragya for comments against Hemant Karkare
"This is anti-national face of BJP that now stands exposed before the people of India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take strict action against Pragya Thakur for her remarks against Hemant Karkare," he said.
"I sympathise with the grief expressed by the IPS Association," he added.
15:57 (IST)
West Bengal election latest updates
CPIM leader demands repolling in 15 booths
Mohammed Salim, CPI(Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, has written to the Returning Officer, demanding re-polling at 15 polling booths.
15:53 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
CEO takes note of Sadhvi Pragya's comments on Hemant Karkare
Following a complaint, the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer has taken note of BJP's Bhopal candidate's remarks on late Mumbai ATS Hemant Karkare, reported ANI. Sadhvi Pragya had said on Friday morning that she had cursed Karkare to destruction for allegedly framing her.
15:47 (IST)
Tripura election latest updates
Sitaram Yechury asks for re-poll in 464 booths of state
Retweeting a report on large scale "irregularities" in Phase 2 polling in Tripura, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury asked for the Election Commission to take note and called for repolling in 464 booths in the state. An investigation by the EC had revealed that booths were captured during polls.
15:16 (IST)
Gujarat election latest updates
Jignesh Mevani asks why Hardik Patel's security was not enhanced despite threats
On a day when a man got up on a stage on which Congress leader Hardik Patel was speaking and slapped him, the state's Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani has rallied by Patel's side and asked why his security cover was lessened in spite of persistent threats. He blamed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and said they are the ones who will be 'happy' the day one of them get killed.
15:10 (IST)
Haryana election latest updates
Manohar Lal Khattar addresses rally at Ambala
BJP leader and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday addressed a party Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ambala. "We will definitely win 10 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana," he said.
15:04 (IST)
Maharashtra election latest updates
State EC files complaint against Milind Deora for comments on Shiv Sena neglecting Jain people
The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday filed a complaint against Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), weeks after his remarks on 'Jain religion'.
On 4 April, Deora, while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers. The Mumbai Congress president urged the community to teach them a lesson by not giving them vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "Shiv Sena has been against the minorities. A few years ago, the party insulted the Jain religion by cooking meat outside Jain temples during Paryushana festival. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson through your votes," he had said at an event.
ANI
14:59 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
BJP attributes Mayawati's remarks to her 'anxiety'
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister KP Maurya said that Mayawati's remark on Mulayam ("his attention towards the backward classes is not false as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's") betrayed the BSP chief's anxiety. Maurya then referred to her and Akhilesh Yadav as false "aunt and nephew."
14:48 (IST)
Citizens' group led by retd Justice BG Kolse-Patil to oppose Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's candidature in Bhopal
Pragya Thakur’s candidature is an explosive new development. She is yet to be cleared of charges of her involvement in an act of terror, a bomb blast that caused innocent people to die and suffer grievous injuries in Malegaon on 29 September 2008.
A group of citizens — social workers, activists and lawyers — will be travelling to Bhopal from Pune under the leadership of retired Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse-Patil, to oppose her candidature.
Read the full story here
14:42 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest update
Sanjay Jha chips in on Priyanka Chaturvedi joining Sena, calls it 'self-righteous bullshit'
Reactions have started pouring in from across political circles to Priyanka Chaturvedi's surprise move of quitting Congress posts and joining the Shiv Sena within a matter of hours. One of the first to chip in has been Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who said on Twitter that Priyanka joining a party close to the BJP was the new nadir of 'political opportunism'.
14:37 (IST)
Shiv Sena election campaign latest update
Mehbooba Mufti commiserates with Priyanka Chaturvedi, says women have it worst
"She really stood out as a Congress spokesperson for her chutzpah," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday, on Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has joined Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress. She added that "labels tend to stick much easier when you’re a woman."
14:33 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest update
Sadhvi's comments on Karkare flout EC directive on mentioning martyrs: Digvijaya
Digvijaya Singh on Friday spoke on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's comment on Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare. The Sadhvi had said Karkare died in the 26/11 attacks because he had been cursed by her. "EC has clearly said that no political comments should be made on Army and martyrs. Hemant Karkare ji was an honest and committed officer who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack," the Congress's Bhopal candidate said.
14:28 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest update
Man who slapped Hardik: Wanted to teach him a lesson as pregnant wife had suffered during Patidar agitation
Identified as Tarun Gajjar, the man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar, spoke to ANI after receiving treatment. "My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, I had faced problems then, I had decided then, I'll hit this man. I have to teach him a lesson anyhow," he said.
He added that everything had shut down during Patel's rally in Ahmedabad when he had gone to get medicine for his child. "He shuts down the roads, he shuts down Gujarat whenever he wants to, What is he? Gujarat's Hitler?" he asked.
14:26 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest update
Man who slapped Hardik hospitalised after being thrashed
The man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar in Gujarat has had to be hospitalised after being thrashed.
14:11 (IST)
Maharashtra election latest update
It is not like I changed my mind, Shiv Sena was always a part of me: Priyanka Chaturvedi
Responding to reporters' questions on whether not getting a Mathura ticket had prompted her departure from Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi at Matoshree on Friday sought to make it clear that she had thought of the Sena because she was born and brought up in Mumbai. "I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought," she said.
13:56 (IST)
Maharashtra election latest update
Priyanka Chaturvedi formally joins Shiv Sena
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who until hours ago was the Congress's spokesperson, has now joined the Shiv Sena. Chaturvedi was accompanied by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "I am a Mumbaikar born and bred. When 26/11 happened I was concerned about safety. I wanted to work for the safety of not just Mumbai, but all cities. I wanted women everywhere to be as safe as they are in Mumbai. I wanted to return to my roots. I felt like I had forgotten my roots," Chaturvedi said.
13:52 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Mayawati's presence has given us new hope, says Akhilesh
Speaking after BSP chief Mayawati in the historic Mainpuri rally, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said her presence in the town will give hope to workers of the gathbandhan to aspire to greater heights. "Together, the SP and the BSP has brought Delhi (Centre's attention) to Uttar Pradesh. It is now up to you to take the SP and BSP to Delhi," he told voters.
Mayawati and Akhilesh's rally, which had SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav make a rare appearance, garnered huge crowds.
13:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Ensure Mulayam's victory, says Mayawati
"I am confident of Mulayam Singh Yadav's victory. He will ensure the upliftment of the backward classes," Mayawati said at their joint Mainpuri rally on Thursday. She came down heavily on the Narendra Modi dispensation and said their claims of caring for the poor and backward were all dramatics.
13:20 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
SP, BSP went into alliance in spite of 1995 guesthouse incident, says Mayawati
In spite of the 1995 guesthouse scandal, the SP-BSP alliance has taken place keeping in mind the importance of the Lok Sabha polls, said BSP chief Mayawati at Mainpuri on Friday. Mayawati is sharing the stage with Mulayam after 25 years. In the infamous guesthouse incident, SP workers had surrounded a guest house in which Mayawati and BSP leaders were holding a meeting, attacking them and causing injuries.
13:13 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Happy to share stage with Mayawati, says Mulayam
Speaking at a historic rally with Mayawati at his side, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said at Mainpuri that he was happy to share the stage with Mayawati. The SP-BSP alliance in 1993 had broken apart due to the differences of the two leaders.
13:04 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest update
Mayawati, Mulayam, Akhilesh share stage at Mainpuri after 25 years
BSP chief Mayawati, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav are sharing the dais right now at Mainpuri in a significant coming together of old rivals for the first time in 25 years. This comes 23 years after Mayawati and her supporters had been attacked while campaigning at a guesthouse, allegedly by SP supporters.
13:00 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest update
Matter between Priyanka Chaturvedi and us: Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that the matter of Priyanka Chaturvedi quitting the party is between her and the party.
12:50 (IST)
Shiv Sena election campaign latest update
Hours after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi to join Shiv Sena
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who in the last two days has made her disappointment with Congress leadership over reinstating suspended leaders known before quitting the part, is set to join the Shiv Sena. The development was confirmed by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
12:42 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election latest update
Digvijaya Singh refuses to talk on Sadhvi Pragya
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who files his nomination from the Bhopal seat from which he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, said that he would not like to speak on his BJP opponent, Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at all.
12:40 (IST)
Priyanka Chaturvedi says she could not have stayed on at Congress at cost of her self respect
Congress's national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has tweeted her resignation letter to party president Rahul Gandhi. In it, she has essayed her 10-year-long association with the party, mentioning that it hurt her deeply to see that those who had harassed her while she was on official duty had been welcomed back into the party fold with the excuse that all hands were required on deck during the elections.
12:24 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
SP-BSP joint govt had failed due to growing differences between Mulayam, Mayawati
Much time has passed since one time BSP chief and Mayawati's mentor Kanshi Ram and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections together and formed the government.
The SP and BSP's pre-poll alliance in 1993 had aimed to counter the BJP (riding the wave of its Ayodhya movement). The SP had won 109 seats and BSP, 67 seats of the 156 Assembly seats. The government formed by the two suffered at the hands of the growing political differences between Mulayam and Mayawati. By 1995, both parties had gone their separate ways.
12:12 (IST)
Karnataka election latest updates
Don't need lessons on patriotism from Modi, says Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged claim that he is "not patriotic". "I don’t need to learn patriotism from Modi. When Deve Gowda was PM there wasn’t a single blast in Kashmir. That’s our heritage. So don’t brand me, you have no right," ANI reported the JD(S) leader as having said.
11:50 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sadhvi Pragya says she knew Hemant Karkare's 'dynasty would be erased' for implicating her in terror case
On Friday, BJP's Bhopal candidate, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said at a public meeting that late Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare had tried to falsely accuse her in the blast case. She then went on to say that she had told him that he will be destroyed. "In a quarter month's time, he was killed by terrorists," she added.
11:39 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Stage set for Mayawati, Mulayam rally in Mainpuri
Preparations are in full swing for the SP, BSP and RLD's joint rally at Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Thursday, where Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav will share the dais after two decades.
11:37 (IST)
Gujarat election latest updates
WATCH: Hardik Patel attacked by man while speaking rally
New Congress entrant and Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel was slapped during a rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday. A man got up on stage while Hardik was addressing a Jan Akrosh meet, and hit him. The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was allegedly thrashed by Hardik's supporters afterwards.
11:25 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka Chaturvedi likely to quit Congress, say reports
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly resigned from the party, after having spoken out against it on Twitter after it reinstated some leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her. Chaturvedi has, notably, removed mention of the Congress from her Twitter bio.
11:11 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Congress president to address rallies in Gujarat, Karnataka, Priyanka in Kanpur
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
11:09 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to address rallies in home turf of Gujarat
With five phases of the election left, BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur.
11:07 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
PM to attend 'thanksgiving' session by BJP supporters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a thanksgiving convention at Talkatora stadium organised by traders supporting the BJP to express "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
11:06 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav to share stage at historic rally in Mainpuri today
At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.
Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI has reported.
Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.