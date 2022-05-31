Local leaders feel dejected by parachute candidates: Congress' Acharya Pramod complains about party's RS list

Local leaders are hurt because many outsiders and parachute candidates are sent to Upper House of the Parliament, said Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ghaziabad: Reacting to the list of Rajya Sabha candidates of the Congress, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said many local leaders are hurt by the 'parachute' candidates going to Upper House of the Parliament.

"There are complaints regarding the list. In Rajya Sabha, usually learned people are sent who will strengthen the nation but many are unhappy with the decisions by the party. Manish Tewari expressed dejection and many other were not happy with the list. Now decision has been taken. There are complains like Randeep Surjewala should have been sent through Haryana as election is due but he is sent through Rajasthan, Mukul Wasnik should have been sent through Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh people are sent through Maharashtra. Local leaders are hurt because many outsiders and parachute candidates are sent to Upper House of the Parliament," Krishnam told ANI.

Supporting leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi and Pawan Khera, he said that they are established leaders and the party should have considered them for Rajya Sabha seats.

"For Azad, PM Modi himself cried, at least he should have been respected. With these decisions, people are hurt and questions Congress' process of selection," he added.

He also mentioned that the party leader Nagma also raised objections to Imran Pratapgarhi filling his nomination from Maharashtra despite getting assurance from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Krishnan said, "Imran is young but he is new to the Congress. I think sending him to Rajya Sabha is done in haste. Nagma's concern should be noticed."

Worried over the future of the party in the wake of several leaders leaving the grand old party, he stated, "This is a cause of concern, many senior leaders are leaving party who earlier had faith in Congress leadership. For instance Jyotiraditya Schindhia, Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh, Ashok Tanwar, Sushmita Dev, Hardik Patel, Kapil Sibal. They deserted the party which is certainly not a good news for the Indian polity. In Chintan Shivir, something else was discussed but after Rajya Sabha list increased the concerns about the party."

Backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the post of Congress president if Rahul Gandhi doesn't take the responsibility of leading the party, he elaborated, "I did raise in Chintan Shivir that if Rahul Gandhi doesn't accept the president's post then Priyanka Gandhi should be made the party president but many presented that I am against Rahul Gandhi but Rahul in 2019 resigned on moral grounds."

On Sunday, the Congress party announced the names of 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in which the names of many prominent leaders are missing. In such a situation, voices of dissatisfaction are rising in the party.

