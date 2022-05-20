'Like a new sun': Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan walks out of Sitapur jail after Supreme Court grants him interim bail

Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party strongman, was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including land grabbing

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case.

While his family expressed happiness on getting him back, they were joined by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Yadav, who has been maintaining a steady ‘support’ to Khan said to have been deserted by his own party leadership, especially Shivpal’s nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam tweeted, “Inshallah tomorrow (May 20) with the first ray of sun in the morning my father will come out of jail like a new sun. The rays of this new dawn will remove the darkness of all oppression.”

इंशाल्लाह कल 20.05.2022 को सुबह सूरज की पहली किरण के साथ मेरे वालिद इंशाल्लाह एक नए सूरज की तरह जेल से बाहर आएंगे और इस नई सुबह की किरणे तमाम जुल्मतों के अंधेरों को मिटा देंगी ll — M.Abdullah Azam Khan (@AbdullahAzamMLA) May 19, 2022

Khan's son and MLA Abdullah Azam, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and a large number of supporters welcomed the senior SP leader upon his release. However, Akhilesh Yadav or any other prominent SP leader were missing at the occasion.

After Khan’s release, Akhilesh Yadav, however, said in a tweet that ‘lies have moments, not centuries’. He hailed the leader’s release from jail and said that with granting bail, the Supreme Court had given new standards to justice.

सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता व विधायक मा. श्री आज़म ख़ान जी के जमानत पर रिहा होने पर उनका हार्दिक स्वागत है। जमानत के इस फ़ैसले से सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने न्याय को नये मानक दिये हैं।पूरा ऐतबार है कि वो अन्य सभी झूठे मामलों-मुक़दमों में बाइज़्ज़त बरी होंगे। झूठ के लम्हे होते हैं, सदियाँ नहीं! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 20, 2022

The jailor of Sitapur prison, R S Yadav, said the release order was received around 11 pm on 19 May and after following all procedures, Azam Khan was released around 8 am on Friday.

A bench of Supreme Court Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice BR Gavai and Justice S Gopanna had earlier given the order for interim bail of Azam Khan. The orders had reached late on Thursday night to Sitapur jail where Azam Khan was being lodged.

Sources said Azam Khan will be heading straight to Rampur from Sitapur Jail.

Meanwhile, giving her reaction to the interim bail to Azam Khan by the Supreme Court, his wife Tazeen Fatima expressed her gratitude towards the Court and also thanked all those who stood by the family during their rough time. Tazeen Fatima however dodged the question asked about Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Azam Khan was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including land grabbing. The grant of the interim bail by the Supreme Court paved the way for his release from prison.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.