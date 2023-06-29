'Leaders who attended Patna Oppn meet involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh cr,' says Amit Shah in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Opposition leaders, who had attended the 23 June meeting in Patna, of being involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

Calling Bihar chief minister and former BJP ally Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting ‘paltu babu’, Shah said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The home minister was addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP.

Bihar has always raised its voice against corruption. Opposition leaders who attended the June 23 meeting in Patna are involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore. Bihar will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said.

#WATCH | In Lakhisarai, Bihar, HM Amit Shah says, “…Can a leader who changes house again & again be trusted? Should the reins of Bihar be given in the hands of such a man? He too knows it. That is why, he is sitting in front of Congress’ house to be the PM of the country. He… pic.twitter.com/HvjshHU7qM — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023



In a reference to Kumar who broke ties with the BJP last year to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state, Shah said leaders who ditched the National Democratic Alliance must be punished.

Shah also questioned the chief minister’s track record and asked, Nitish Babu must explain what he has done for Bihar.

He also alleged that the law and order situation has been worsening by the day under the Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.

On the other hand, Shah claimed that the state has gained several major infrastructure projects, including medical colleges, expressways, bridges, new railway tracks, 130 MW thermal power plant, during the nine years of the NDA rule at the Centre.

With inputs from PTI

