Lawyers for Justice to take out candle march at India Gate against 'state sponsored violence in West Bengal'
In a statement, it said that since 2018, West Bengal has seen 'unprecedented state sponsored violence targeted against particular groups and persons affiliated to certain groups and communities'
New Delhi: Lawyers for Justice will take out a peaceful candle march at India Gate on 29 April against the "state sponsored violence in West Bengal".
"Lawyer’s of Supreme Court of India/Delhi High Court and all District Court’s of Delhi and NCR have resolved to raise issue in New Delhi and pay tribute to the departed souls by holding a peaceful candle march from Gate No. 6, Patiala House Court, New Delhi to Tilak Marg, C Hexagon, New Delhi at around 5 pm on 29th April, 2022," read a statement.
It said that since 2018, West Bengal has seen "unprecedented state sponsored violence targeted against particular groups and persons affiliated to certain groups and communities."
After May 2, 2021, when the results for West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, a "reign of unprecedented terror, lawlessness and violence was unleashed by goons and anti-socials actively supported by the ruling dispensation and the political party in power in West Bengal," the statement by Lawyers for Justice said.
"Hundreds of thousands were driven out of their homes. Hundreds murdered. Daughters and mothers of West Bengal were raped. Several lakhs of homes torched/vandalized/looted," it added.
