Lalu Prasad Yadav's family behind my husband Brij Behari Prasad's murder, alleges BJP MP Rama Devi
BJP MP Rama Devi on Monday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav's family was behind the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad as they feared he would become the chief minister of Bihar.
New Delhi: BJP MP Rama Devi on Monday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family was behind the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad as they feared he would become the chief minister of the state.
Reacting to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘thanda karna’ remark, she said,” “…Yes, they made someone do it (murder). There’s no doubt about it…”
#WATCH | Bihar: While speaking on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s “thanda karna” remark, BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi alleges the Yadav family’s hand behind the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad. She says, “…Yes, they made someone do it. There’s no doubt about it…” (28.8) pic.twitter.com/DXbptGbWci
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
Tejashwi had in a press conference said without naming any leader that a Union Minister whose dream of becoming CM has been broken, he should fall in line or else he will be made to cool down. However, after the controversy escalated, RJD leaders have been playing down the remarks.
The BJP MP from Sheohar said the way Tejashwi has given such a statement, it’s apparent that these people have cooled down many people just as they have cooled down my husband.
“If they have cooled my husband, then I am standing here to fight for him,” she added.
She said that Yadav family is shameless and they have been doing this all their life.
“People have understood that the entire family, son and daughter… Rabri Devi, who can’t even write Rabri, were made to sit on the chair and have done nothing,” she said
Brij Bihari Prasad was killed on June 13, 1998 by UP mafia Shriprakash Shukla by firing bullets from the AK-47 amid heavy security arrangements at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.
