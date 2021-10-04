Union Minister Ajay Mishra has maintained that his son was not present at the site

At least eight people were killed as violence flared up in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakihmpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October. The violence occurred after a convoy, allegedly that of junior Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish, mowed down farmers who were participating in a black-flag protest. Mishra’s son has now been booked for murder.

Outrage poured in from all across the political spectrum. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was arrested in Hargaon, Uttar Pradesh, as she was on her way to meet with the kin of the victims. Her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in solidarity, saying that they would make the “country's Annadata win” in this non-violent fight for justice.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was sitting on a dharna at his Lucknow residence when he was taken into custody by police, according to the official party Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has demanded a judicial probe into the incident. She also condemned the house arrest of Rajya Sabha MP and her party’s national general secretary SC Mishra, saying that he had been placed under house arrest at his Lucknow residence to prevent a party delegation under his leadership to reach the site of the violence and get accurate reports about the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media, saying that he stood with “the farmer brothers in this hour of grief”, adding that the culprits should be severely punished.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also condemned the incident and said that the nation’s farmers would always have the support of the Trinamool Congress.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said “the rioters are in power and the constitutional institutions are in fear.” He added that the cruelty of the Lakhimpur violence will not be forgiven.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier expressed grief over the Lakhimpur violence and promised strict action against the culprits. He has also asked people to not be provoked by anyone and help maintain peace in the region.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra has denied claims that his son was present at the location, adding that a few miscreants had merged with the protesting farmers and pelted stones at the car, leading to the 'unfortunate incident'.

