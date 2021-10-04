Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Update: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the families of the victims of Sunday’s violence, has been arrested in Hargaon
Lakhimpur Kheri News: Eight people were killed as violence erupted after a BJP leaders' convoy allegedly mowed down protesting farmers. PTI
Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: One journalist, injured during the clashes has also died taking the toll to nine.
Congress leader Srinivas BV claimed that Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested enroute to the protest site in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader had earlier snuck out of her house in the face of a virtual house arrest to meet families of those who died in the incident.
Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed outside Akhilesh Yadav's house in Lucknow to prevent him from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri.
What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?
Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest over Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.
Farmers have alleged that people protesting against Centre’s farm laws were knocked down by a car driven by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra.
What is expected to happen today?
Responding to this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country on Monday over two SUVs allegedly running over protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, farmer leaders Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal Singh said on Sunday.
They also demanded a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and not by the Uttar Pradesh administration.
"To express our agitation against Sunday's incident, the SKM calls for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country between 10 am and 1 pm," Singh said.
"We demand that Union Minister of State for Home and Khiri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra be immediately dismissed from his post. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC should be registered against the minister's son and other goons," Singh and Yadav said at a virtual press conference. They claimed that at least four farmers were killed in the incident and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm.
Opposition leaders have been trying to visit the protest site, but so far, the Uttar Pradesh government has halted any such attempts. They have allegedly put opposition leaders under house arrest and have also asked aviation authorities to not let their choppers land.
Describing the violent incidents that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday as ‘unfortunate’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to exercise restraint and help maintain peace in the area. He also urged the people to first wait for the probe which was underway and the action that will follow before arriving at any conclusion in a hurry. He also appealed to the people not to be provoked by anyone.
However, the state government has received much flak for the incident and its handling of the subsequent outrage.