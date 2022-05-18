Kerala local body bypoll results: BJP strikes in Ernakulam, LDF still in the lead with 24 wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won three out of five seats in the local body by-election in Ernakulam district

Results of Kerala local body by-elections held in 42 wards of various local self-government bodies are being declared on Wednesday and according to the latest update, the LDF has won 24 wards, followed by UDF with 12 and NDA at 6.

However, the most significant win in these bypolls is that of BJP candidates in Ernakulam. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three out of five seats in the local body by-election in Ernakulam district.

The three in the BJP’s bag are Ernakulam South in the Kochi Municipal Corporation and the Ilamanathoppu and Pisharikovil wards of the Thrippunithura Municipality.

The LDF has now lost majority in the Thrippunithura Municipality after failing to retain its two seats.

The state president of BJP, K Surendran, congratulated the winners and referring to prime minister Modi's image of progress said, "The mandate is very clear. The people of Kerala have accepted the development politics put forward by the Narendramodi Ji."

Suresh R Nair has won from Ambalam ward in the Ettumanur Municipality, Kottayam district. "This local body election result is a clear indication of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024," said Surendran. Congratulating Padmaja Menon for her win from Ernakulam South Division of the Kochin Corporation, he said, "The writing on the wall is very evident. The people of Kochi have rejected the anti-development and appeasement politics of the UDF & LDF and accepted ModiJi’s pro poor policies." BJP's Leelavathi Kannan has won from Andavankudy ward in Edamalakkudy Panchayat, which is the only tribal panchayat in Kerala.

The bypolls were held in the wards in cities, towns and villages in 12 districts, excluding Wayanad and Kasaragod, on Tuesday.

The by-elections were held in 2 municipal corporation wards, 7 municipal wards, two block panchayat divisions and 31 panchayat wards.

