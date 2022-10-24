Kerala Governor acting as a tool of RSS: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after his decision to call for the resignation of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of nine universities in the state stirred up a political storm, and said that he is “acting as a tool of RSS.”

“Governor is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It’s undemocratic and an encroachment on VCs’ powers. Governor post is not to move against govt, but to uphold constitution’s dignity. He’s acting as a tool of RSS,” Vijayan said.

Kerala | Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt,but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS: CM Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/8jnItwf6Rc pic.twitter.com/P4tD6AekEQ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Earlier, the ruling CPI(M) termed the Governor’s move as an ‘attempt to appoint RSS members’ at the helm of varsities, while the Congress-led UDF opposition welcomed it.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC regulations, Khan recently sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state by Monday morning 11.30 AM.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.