Kerala Governor acting as a tool of RSS: Pinarayi Vijayan
Referring to a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC regulations, Khan recently sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after his decision to call for the resignation of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of nine universities in the state stirred up a political storm, and said that he is “acting as a tool of RSS.”
“Governor is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It’s undemocratic and an encroachment on VCs’ powers. Governor post is not to move against govt, but to uphold constitution’s dignity. He’s acting as a tool of RSS,” Vijayan said.
Kerala | Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt,but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS: CM Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/8jnItwf6Rc pic.twitter.com/P4tD6AekEQ
— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Earlier, the ruling CPI(M) termed the Governor’s move as an ‘attempt to appoint RSS members’ at the helm of varsities, while the Congress-led UDF opposition welcomed it.
Referring to a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC regulations, Khan recently sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state by Monday morning 11.30 AM.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How fake account, greed and superstition made Kerala couple sacrifice humans, indulge in cannibalism
The couple was introduced to the healer by a fake account, operated by the healer himself. Moved by fear and lure they 'sacrificed' two people and went on to eat the flesh of the dead as the healer convinced them it would preserve their youth
How many women did Kerala ‘human sacrificer’ ‘brain eater’ Shafi kill? Police looking at missing persons now
Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged case of human sacrifice and black magic in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala
Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 571 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
The draw for KR 571 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The KR 571 winners should present their lottery ticket along with a valid form of ID card at the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their winning prize amount