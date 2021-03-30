Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Thiruvalla profile: JDS' Mathew T Thomas seeks fourth consecutive term

JDS' Advocate Mathew T Thomas won his third consecutive term from Thiruvalla in 2016, however, his vote share had dropped from 49.97 percent in 2011 to 41.28 percent in 2016

Thiruvalla Assembly Election 2021 | The Thiruvalla Assembly constituency falls in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It's an Assembly segment of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

The Thiruvalla Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

JDS' Advocate Mathew T Thomas is back in the fray for 2021 polls. He faces BJP's Ashokan Kulanda and Kerala Congres (Joseph)'s Kunju Koshy Paul, among others.

Past election results and winners

JDS' Advocate Mathew T Thomas won his third consecutive term from Thiruvalla in 2016 receiving 59,660 votes (or 41.28 percent). Mathew had defeated Kerala Congress (Mani)'s Joseph M Puthussery by a margin of 8,262 votes. Puthussery had received 35.56 percent votes.

Though NDA ally BDJS' Akkeraman Kalidasan Bhattathiripad came third with 31,439 (or 21.75 percent) votes, the gains in the saffron alliance vote share from just 6.05 percent (by the BJP in 2011) was impressive.

Mathew's vote share, however, fell in 2016 as compared to the 2011 polls. He had won the seat in 2011 receiving 63,289 or 49.97 percent of the total votes polled in the election. Victor T Thomas of Kerala Congress (M) had received 41.47 percent of votes. Mathew had won the seat in 2006 as well defeating Victor.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Thiruvalla has 208708 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 99,490 male voters and 1,09,218 female voters in the constituency. Thiruvalla has 208 polling stations.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 69.23 percent. There were a total of 2,08,798 registered electors in the 2016 polls. The turnout was 65.33 percent in 2011.

Population: The Thiruvalla Assembly constituency comprises Thiruvalla Municipality and Kadapra, Kaviyoor, Kuttoor, Nedumpram, Niranam, Peringara, Panchayats in Thiruvalla Taluk and Anicadu, Kallooppara, Mallappally, Puramattom and Kunnamthanam Panchayats in Mallappally Taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.