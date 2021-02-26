Kerala Assembly Election Dates Announcement: State to vote on 6 April for 140 seats; results on 2 May

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Kerala Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for Assembly election in Kerala on Friday (26 February). The single-phased election will be held on 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, said the poll panel

Past election results

When was the result of Kerala Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May

Who won the election: The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPM were declared the winner, defeating the closest opponent United Democratic Front (UDF)

Who is the incumbent chief minister: Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as the chief minister on 25 May

Total registered voters: 26,019,284

Voter turnout: 77.35 percent

Check full schedule for Kerala Legislative Assembly election 2021:

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19 March

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 20 March

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March

Voting: 6 April

Counting of votes: 2 May

The terms of the legislative Assembly of Kerala will come to an end in May this year.