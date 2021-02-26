Kerala Assembly Election Dates Announcement: State to vote on 6 April for 140 seats; results on 2 May
The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
Kerala Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for Assembly election in Kerala on Friday (26 February). The single-phased election will be held on 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, said the poll panel
Past election results
When was the result of Kerala Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May
Who won the election: The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPM were declared the winner, defeating the closest opponent United Democratic Front (UDF)
Who is the incumbent chief minister: Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as the chief minister on 25 May
Total registered voters: 26,019,284
Voter turnout: 77.35 percent
Check full schedule for Kerala Legislative Assembly election 2021:
Last Date for filing Nominations: 19 March
Date for scrutiny of nominations: 20 March
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March
Voting: 6 April
Counting of votes: 2 May
The terms of the legislative Assembly of Kerala will come to an end in May this year.
