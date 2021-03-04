Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Taliparamba profile: CPM's James Mathew won seat by a margin of over 40k votes in 2016

As per the latest electoral data, Taliparamba constituency has a significantly higher number of female electors as compared to male electors

Taliparamba Assembly Election 2021 | Located in the Kannur district of Kerala, Taliparamba is one of the seven Assembly segments that form the Kannur Lok Sabha seat.

The constituency has been an LDF stronghold since the 1960s.

The only time the Left front lost the election from the seat was in 1970 when Congress' CP Govindan Nambiar had defeated then sitting MLA from CPM KP Raghava Podvval by just over 900 votes.

As per the latest electoral data, the constituency has a significantly higher number of female electors as compared to male electors.

CPM's James Mathew won a second term from the seat in the 2016 Assembly election by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, sitting MLA Mathew had won a second term from the constituency in a landslide victory. Mathew received 91,106 against Rajesh Nambiar of the Kerala Congress (Mani) or KEC(M), who received 50,489 votes.

In the 2011 election, Mathew had won the seat for the first time against Advocate Job Michel of the KEC(M). Mathew had received 81,031 votes while Michel had received 53,170 in the election.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electorate: Taliparamba has 2,08,294 electors, which consists of 97,517 males, 1,10,773 females and four third-gender. There are 194 polling stations in the constituency.

Voter turnout: A total of 1,59,980 voters cast their vote in the 2016 Assembly election for the Taliparamaba constituency recording a turnout of 80.97 percent. The voter turnout, however, was less than the 2011 Assembly polls, which had witnessed a turnout of 82.7 percent. In the 2006 Assembly election, the turnout was 78.15 percet.

Population: The Taliparamba Assembly constituency comprises Taliparamba Municipality and Chapparapadavu, Kurumathur, Kolacherry, Kuttiattoor, Malapattam, Mayyil, and Pariyaram panchayats in Taliparamba taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.