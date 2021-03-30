Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Ranni profile: CPM's Raju Abraham won last five elections; LDF passes stronghold to KCM

Kerala Congress (M) candidate Advocate Pramod Narayan faces Advocate Anumol N of the BSP, Rinku Cherian of Congress, Asharaf Pezhumakattil of SDPI, Jomon Kochethu of RJD, and NDA ally BDJS' K Padmakumar who was the second runner-up in the 2016 polls

Ranni Assembly Election 2021 | The Ranni is Assembly constituency falls in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It's part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. CPM's Raju Abraham had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly election.

However, the LDF had passed the seat to its newest member Kerala Congress (M), which has fielded Advocate Pramod Narayan from the seat. Narayan faces Advocate Anumol N of the BSP, Rinku Cherian of Congress, Asharaf Pezhumakattil of SDPI, Jomon Kochethu of RJD, and NDA ally BDJS' K Padmakumar.

Also, in the fray are three independent candidates Aji B Ranni, Benny Puthenparampil (Thomas Mathew), and Advocate Manju K Nair (Kottarathil).

The Ranni Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Past election results and winners

CPM candidate Raju Abraham had won the seat for a fifth consecutive term in the 2016 polls, receiving 58,749 votes or 43.87 percent vote share. He had won the seat by a margin of 14,596 (10.9 percent) defeating Congress' Mariamma Cherian who received 44,153 votes (32.97 percent).

BDJS's Padmakumar, who is back in the fray, was the second runner-up receiving 28,201 (21.06 percent) votes in the 2016 polls.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Ranni has 1,90,468 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 92,016 male voters, 98,451 female voters, and one transgender voter in the constituency. Ranni has 202 polling stations.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 70.43 percent, where it was 68.54 percent in 2011.

Population: The Ranni Assembly constituency comprises Ezhumattoor, Kottanad, and Kottangal Panchayats in Mallappally Taluk and Ayiroor, Naranammoozhi, Ranni-Angadi, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Ranni-Perunad, Cherukole, Ranni, Vadasserikkara and Vechoochira Panchayats in Ranni Taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent), and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

