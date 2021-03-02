Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Quilandy profile: CPM's K Dasan won 2016 polls in seat known for LDF-UDF rivalry

Congress candidates have won seven of the 14 elections held in Quilandy Assembly constituency till date, while the CPM has won four

Quilandy Assembly Election 2021 | Quilandy is an Assembly constituency under the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency. While ‘Koyilandy’ refers to the municipality or the taluk of the same name, ‘Quilandy’ is the official name of the Assembly constituency.

The elections in Quilandy are usually a contest between the LDF and UDF. Congress candidates have won seven of the 14 elections held in the constituency till date, while the CPM has won four.

Incumbent CPM MLA K Dasan is currently on his second consecutive term. He won the 2016 election, defeating his Congress rival with a 13,369-vote margin. Since CPM has a two-term norm for its MLAs, the party will take a call on Dasan’s candidacy ahead of the upcoming election.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

Quilandy will vote on 6 April, 2021 along with 139 other constituencies in the state.

Past election results and winners

In 2011, CPM’s K Dasan had polled 64,374 votes (47.2 percent vote share) while Congress rival KP Anil Kumar secured 60,235 votes(44.16 percent). In the 2016 election, Dasan won with 70,593 votes, while Congress’ N Subramanian got 57,224 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: There are 1,98,378 eligible voters in Quilandy, of whom 94,013 are male, 1,04,364 are female and one is from the third gender category. The Assembly constituency will have 170 polling stations in the upcoming election.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.21 percent, which meant 1.52 lakh voters of the total 1.87 lakh registered electors cast their vote. In 2011, the polling percentage was 81.63 and 1.35 lakh of 1.65 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise.

Population: Quilandy is made up of Quilandy municipality, and Chemancheri, Chengottukavu, Moodadi, Payyoli and Thikkody panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June, 2021.