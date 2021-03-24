Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mavelikara profile: CPM's R Rajesh won second term in 2016 by a margin of 31,542 votes

Mavelikara has 2,00,224 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 93,184 male voters and 1,07,040 female voters in the constituency

Mavelikara Assembly Election 2021 | The Mavelikara is a traditional Left-leaning Assembly constituency in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The Haripad Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Past election results and winners

Congress leader M Murali had served as the Mavelikara MLA for four terms, from 1991 to 2011. However, CPM leader R Rajesh wrested the seat from Congress in 2011.

Rajesh won a second consecutive term in 2016, winning the seat by a margin of 31,542 votes. Rajesh had garnered 74,555 votes while Congress runner-up Baiju Kalasala polled 43,013 votes. BJP nominee PM Velayudhan got 30,929 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Mavelikara has 2,00,224 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 93,184 male voters and 1,07,040 female voters in the constituency. Mavelikara has 191 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 76.17 percent. A total of 1.48 lakh voters of the total 1.95 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Mavelikara Assembly constituency comprises Mavelikkara municipality; and Chunakkara, Mavelikkara–Thekkekara, Mavelikkara-Thamarakkulam, Nooranad, Palamel, Thazhakara, Vallikunnam panchayats in Mavelikkara taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

