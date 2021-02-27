Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mattannur profile: CPM strongman EP Jayarajan consecutive terms since 2011

Mattannur Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with 139 other constituencies in the state

Mattannur Assembly Election 2021 | Mattannur Assembly constituency was formed based on a 2008 delimitation order attaching some parts of Peravur, Koothuparamba and Irikkur constituencies.

CPM strongman EP Jayarajan emerged victorious in both the Assembly elections held so far in the constituency. He currently holds industries, commerce, handlooms and textiles, khadi and village industries, mining and geology, and sports and youth affairs portfolios in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

If the party implements its two-term norm for its MLAs this time, he might not be in the fray in the upcoming election.

Reports have claimed that Jayarajan is likely to contest from Kalliasseri or be elevated as party secretary.

If either of those happens, CPM might field sitting Kuthuparamba MLA KK Shailaja from Mattannur and allot Kuthuparamba to ally LJD.

Past election results and winners

CPM’s EP Jayarajan won both the 2011 and 2016 elections in the constituency. While he polled 75,177 votes in 2011, Jayarajan secured 84,030 votes in 2016.

Socialist Janata (Democratic)’s Joseph Chaavara was the 2011 runner up with 44,665 votes and JD(U)’s KP Prasanth was the runner up in 2016, polling 40,362 votes.

In the 2017 Mattannur municipal election, LDF won 28 of 35 wards, while the UDF won 7 seats. Despite fielding candidates in 32 seats, the BJP failed to bag any ward.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: There are 1.86 lakh registered voters (88,520 male and 97,575 female) in Mattannur who can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election. Mattannur will have 169 polling stations across the constituency.

Voter turnout: In the 2016 Assembly election, Mattannur recorded 82.93 percent voter turnout. Over 1.47 lakh out of the 1.77 lakh electors polled in the Assembly constituency, of whom 68,556 were male and 78,977 were female.

Population: Mattannur comes under Kannur district. After the last delimitation exercise, the Assembly constituency has Mattannur municipality; Chittariparamba, Keezhallur, Koodali, Malur, Mangattidam, Kolayad and Thillenkeri panchayats (in Thalassery Taluk); and Padiyur-Kalliad panchayat (in Taliparamba Taluk).

Kannur district is home to 22.5 lakh people — of whom 10.98 lakh are male and 11.5 lakh are female.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021 along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June, 2021.