Kerala Assembly election 2021: Congress releases first list; ex-CM Oomen Chandy to contest from Puthuppally
Among the senior leaders, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala will contest from Haripad while Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan will contest from Nemon constituency
The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on 6 April. The party has fielded former chief minister Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally, and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad.
Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 Assembly polls.
Kerala PCC Chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who met the media at Delhi after deliberations with the screening committee and the Congress high command, announced the list of 86 candidates out of the 92 seats which the party would be contesting.
Cine actor Dharmajan will be contesting from Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district. Former tourism minister A P Anil Kumar will fight from Wandoor and youth Congress leader Shafi Parambil, from Palakkad.
Youth leaders VT Balram (Thrithala), AM Rohith (Ponnani), Dr Sarin P (Ottapalam), KSU state chief KM Abhijith (Kozhikode North) constituency and former minister K Jayalakshmi are among the other candidates.
