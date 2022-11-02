‘Kejriwal massage centre’ posters pasted outside Tihar jail as BJP ridicules Delhi CM after conman Sukesh’s ‘expose’

New Delhi: Days after the Enforcement Directorate disclosed that Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, was getting massages inside the prison and meeting the co-accused in the case, posters of “Kejriwal massage centre” appeared outside the jail premises ridiculing the Delhi Chief Minister.

In a video shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya, a poster is seen pasted outside the premises of Tihar Jail No. 1.

Lashing out at Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya said that the Delhi Chief Minister continues to defend and indulge Jain so that he doesn’t spill the beans.

“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail… Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn’t spill the beans,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail… Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn’t spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022

The ED had submitted CCTV footage in a Delhi court, alleging that the Jain was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him. The ED also claimed that Jain, taking advantage of being the prison minister, was flouting prison norms.

In another development spelling trouble for the jailed Delhi minister, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, on Tuesday wrote to Delhi LG VK Saxena alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to Jain as ‘protection money’.

In a two-page letter, the conman claimed he knows Jain since 2015 and paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south zone and also a Rajya Sabha nomination following the expansion.

Chandrashekhar claimed he had disclosed the payments made to Jain, the AAP and also D-G Prisons, to a CBI team last month and also filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry.

He said that Jain visited him multiple times in Tihar jail after his arrest in 2017 and threatened him and also asked him to withdraw the complaint.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister… In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” he wrote in the letter.

With inputs from agencies

