KCR scared TRS will lose upcoming election: G Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM for letter to PM Modi

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is worried and wanted to make his son the CM and he is therefore, making false allegations against PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who today boycotted NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating the Centre's alleged blatant discrimination against his state. Reddy slammed the CM saying, "KCR government's been unable to give salaries to government employees. Petrol prices highest in state."

He further said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will lose in upcoming elections and the party is scared of it. "He (KCR) is worried and wanted to make his son CM. Thus, he is making false allegations against PM Modi," the Union Minister said.

A day ahead of NITI Aayog first in-person meeting after 2019, KCR in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister said that he would not be attending the meeting and he had taken the decision as a mark of protest against what he termed as the Centre's alleged blatant discrimination against states including Telangana.

"I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on 7 August and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the Central Govt to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective efforts to make India a strong and developed country," the letter read.

The NITI Aayog refuted KCR's allegations, terming them "incorrect". In a statement, the Centre's think tank said: "It's unfortunate that Telangana CM chose not to participate in Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. Governing Council is a forum where highest political leadership deliberate on development-related issues and agree on appropriate solutions for national development."

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman also slammed the Telangana chief minister for boycotting the meeting and said that "it will be a big loss for the state".

"This is most unfortunate politics as it has nothing to do with NITI Aayog. Boycotting the meeting will not cause loss to him or his family but it is a big loss for the state," Laxman said.

He further said that being a Chief Minister, KCR should attend meeting to discuss and raise issues related to his state.

The BJP said that the NITI Aayog was formed to enable chief ministers of all states to discuss issues, give their advice and ask questions from the government. "Now you left this opportunity. KCR should come to the meeting and discuss whatever KCR had said in front of media," he said.

Laxman further claimed that the people of Telangana are fed up with the TRS government and they think that BJP is the only alternative for TRS.

"We have ample time to discuss here and now KCR is running from the meeting to cover up his failures. He is trying to divert the attention of the people by boycotting NITI Aayog. Now Telangana people are fed up with the TRS government and understand that only BJP is a reliable party who thinks about people welfare and TRS only alternative is BJP," he added.

With inputs from agencies

