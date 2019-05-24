Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Election Results 2019: 17th Lok Sabha Elections full coverage state, party and constituency-wise | The Janata Dal (Secular)'s lone winner in the Karnataka Lok Sabha election, Prajwal Revanna, is reportedly going to give up his Hassan seat so that his grandfather, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who has lost by a significant margin from Tumkur, can seek election from the seat, said reports.

With a 51.02 percent vote share, former Congress MP and late actor MH Ambareesh's widow Sumalatha is the undisputed winner of Mandya constituency. She was up against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, whose father is chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Enthused by Sumalatha's success, her on-screen daughter HariPrriya has taken to Twitter to congratulate her.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while satisfied that the BJP has not been able to make any inroads into the state, has admitted to ANI that the defeat of the Left Democratic Front in the Lok Sabha elections "was unexpected". "We will examine the reasons in detail," he said. Vijayan claimed that the sentiments against the ruling party at the Centre has been reflected in the state, which has led to Congress reaping the benefits.

His father HD Deve Gowda and his son Nikhil both having suffered humiliating defeats, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is a man diminished. He has, on Friday, called for a discussion among leaders of both parties of the coalition for a discussion about the loss of JD(S)-Congress coalition candidates. Kumaraswamy also tweeted his thanks to all coalition party workers.

The Election Commission has declared the results in Kerala for all 20 seats. Congress-led United Democratic Front has secured a comfortable victory with 15 seats for Congress, two for the Indian Union Muslim League, one for the Kerala Congress (M) and one for Revolutionary Socialist Party. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front has secured just one seat.

BJP is on its way to a landslide victory, showing major gains in Odisha and West Bengal but a nought in Kerala, prompting leaders to say they will redouble efforts to make inroads in the southern state the next time. "The BJP will do well in Kerala in the next elections in the same way it has done in West Bengal and Odisha this time," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told the media.

Assiduously working for a grand victory through the years, DMK President MK Stalin single handedly steered his party through the long night, sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu after back to back poll debacles. In 2014, the party had won no seats in the Lok Sabha polls, The DMK-led front, which also comprises Congress and the IUML, is set for a clean sweep and is poised to win 37 of 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu with the lone seat appearing to go to the AIADMK. The DMK lost the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The southern states saw some big upsets as many dynasts were defeated resoundingly. In a big blow to the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by his BJP rival GS Basavaraj by a margin of over 13,000 votes. BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, in Mandya, defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's grandson. In Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was defeated by a margin of 70,875 votes, by the BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri. TDP scion Nara Lokesh also lost to YSR Congress's Ramakrishna Reddy. The Congress, otherwise defeated, managed two big victories in Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi.

Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss lost to DNV Senthilkumar S of the DMK from the Dharmapuri seat by a margin of 70,753 votes.

From backing Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her 'patriot' on Nathuram Godse to calling Rahul Gandhi a moron, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde has of late been grabbing headlines. On Thursday, he was in the news again but for his victory in Uttara Kannada seat. He defeated Anand Asnotikar from the Janata Dal (Secular) by a huge margin of 4,79,649 votes.

BJP candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat Arvind Dharmapuri defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha with a margin of 70,875. She is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Haunted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX Media case, Congress leader and son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti has some happy tidings despite a Congress downfall as he was leading in Sivaganga by an unassailable margin of 3,32,224 votes against H Raja of the BJP.

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor retained the Thiruvananthapuram seat by defeating former Mizoram governor and BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan by a margin of 99,989 votes, according to an ANI report.

DMK president MK Stalin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, saying 'we hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity'.

In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency, BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde has defeated Anand Asnotikar of the JD(S).

Rahul Gandhi is heading for a record-breaking margin against his nearest rival CPI's PP Suneer in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, as roads in front of counting centres in this hill town wore a deserted look. As counting progressed, Rahul established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Superstar and south icon Rajinikanth was among those who wished Narendra Modi congratulations for what will soon be his victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Bangalore Central independent candidate, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, tweeted as it emerged that he was coming third to Congress's Rizwan Arshad and BJP's PC Mohan, that this was a slap on his face. He however, vowed to stand his ground on issues which mattered.

The picture for the Congress in Karnataka looks dismal with the party's veteran leader and its de facto leader in the opposition in the Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge trailing BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulabarga by over 35,000 votes.

The lead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by MI Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes. The current lead of 244500 is also the record lead any party has secured in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections.

K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi which was expected to sweep the election in Telangana is leading in 9 of the 17 seats in the state. This is the first time Telangana has gone for Lok Sabha elections. The 2014 elections were the last Parliamentary election for united Andhra Pradesh with 42 seats. In this election, Andhra has 25 seats and Telangana has 17 seats.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mandya Lok Sabha seat is now seeing a close call between Nikhil Kumaraswamy, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son who has 1,39,327 votes, while Sumalatha Ambareesh, a BJP-backed Independent candidate has 1,38,739 votes.

K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is trailing from the Nizamabad seat in Telangana while Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is trailing in Mangalagiri seat in Andhra Pradesh. Both Rao and Naidu are chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is headed towards a significant and record victory in Wayanad, where he is set to broaden his lead to one lakh.

In Tumkur Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, BJP candidate GS Basavaraju leading with 69418 votes and JD(S) heavyweight and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

DMK is leading in 31 seats so far, AIADMK is trailing with six seats in Tamil Nadu.

BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada LS seat is leading with 42,000 votes.

As the trends begin emerging while counting gets well underway, the DMK has a sizeable lead in Tamil Nadu with six seats in hand. In Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is leading from the BJP's safe seat of Bengaluru South.

As the first trends begin coming in as the votes are being counted, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Wayanad and Shashi Tharoor is trailing at Thiruvananthapuram, where he is the incumbent MP.

The Election Commission of India has begun the counting of votes. The southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.

This is a high stakes battle for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he seeks to build a national profile, taking the lead in a non-NDA federal front. After meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati too.

As the 8 am mark when the Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes nears, candidates of several political parties, including BJP and JD(S) are heading to temples across the south to complete some last minute prayers. Among those seen at temples were the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya and JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.

Tamil Nadu's voters will seal the fate of the EK Palaniswami-led AIADMK with exit polls giving some hopes to arch rival DMK, also an ally of the Congress. Palaniswami though attended the recent NDA leaders meet in Delhi on Tuesday, signalling the saffron party’s support to AIADMK, his party is also facing challenge from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting the Lok Sabha election under the banner of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but counting of votes will be conducted in 38 constituencies with 800 candidates in the fray. Voting in Vellore was cancelled after recovery of a huge amount of cash. As counting gets underway in the state, 17,000 polling staff, 45,000 police personnel and 88 counting observers will be deployed. The counting process will be videographed since the opening of the strong room.

In Andhra Pradesh, whose chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.

Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.

The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.

In Karnatka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.

Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.

Voting was held in seven phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations across India. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.