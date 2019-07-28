Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 Congress, JD(S) rebel MLAs till May 2023; decision comes ahead of floor test on BS Yediyurappa govt

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified the rest of the Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs, even as the ex-MLAs who were disqualified last week are likely to move the Supreme Court against Kumar's decision on Monday.

Kumar announced that all the disqualification for all the rebel ex-legislators will be valid for the current term of the House, which is scheduled to end in May 2023. Effectively, the politicians will not be able to contest the by-elections that will be held in their constituencies.

"The disqualified MLAs cannot fight elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th Assembly," ANI quoted Kumar as saying. The 14 MLAs include Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, ST Somashekar, Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, BC Patil, Prathap Gouda Patil, Dr Sudhakar, Shivaram Hebbar, Shrimant Patil of the Congress party and K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, and AH Vishwanath of the JD(S).

#UPDATE Karnataka Speaker also disqualifies another rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil. Total of 14 MLAs including Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar disqualified https://t.co/pLyZJkOMiw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

On Thursday, Kumar had announced the disqualification of three MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, and R Shankar — out of which, Shankar was an Independent MLA. The three are likely to approach the Supreme Court against the term of the disqualification imposed by Kumar, reports said.

Kumar's move comes one day before the newly-appointed Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to hold a trust vote on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly. On Monday, the fledgling BJP government in the state is likely to hold a trust vote in order to secure a majority with the aim of passing the finance bill in the House.

The disqualification of the rebel politicians will not alter the numbers in the House from when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the trust vote last week, reports said. In the floor test that saw the downfall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government, 105 MLAs had voted against the coalition while 99 MLAs had voted in support of it. Monday's trust vote on the BJP government is likely to see the same division of votes, CNN-News18 reported.

With inputs from agencies