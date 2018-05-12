You are here:
Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah 'very confident' of Congress retaining power, says no question of hung Assembly

Politics IANS May 12, 2018 14:16:18 IST

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that he was "very confident" of the ruling Congress retaining power in the southern state.

File image of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. PTI

"We are very confident of retaining power. There is no question of a hung Assembly at all," an upbeat Siddaramaiah told reporters before voting in Mysuru district, about 150 kilometres southwest of Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra, voted from the Varuna Assembly segment amid cheering outside by scores of supporters.

The chief minister is contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in the state's northwest region.

He has fielded his son Yathindra from his hometown Varuna in Mysuru district.

Follow our LIVE blog on Karnataka Assembly Election 2018


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 14:16 PM

