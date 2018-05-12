Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar, allegedly after the former thrashed a BJP corporator. Ravindra, Vijayanagar, BJP candidate says, "Our corporator Anand was attacked but police isn't taking any action."
Meanwhile, Bengaluru DCP Ravi Channannavar said, "It is a sensitive polling booth and the clash between BJP and Congress workers happened within 100 metres of the booth. We will investigate and take further action."
About 24 percent polling was recorded within the first four hours after voting began for the fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly polls on Saturday morning. According to state electoral authorities, the highest 31 percent voting was recorded in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts respectively at 11 am while Bengaluru Urban recorded the lowest at 17 percent.
According to The Hindu, Karnataka registered 21.1 percent voter turnout till 11 am. Meanwhile, voting was suspended briefly at booth number 32 in Yadgir city due to technical issues and was later resumed.
Ola and Uber services have been down in the Old Mysore region since Friday. The drivers reportedly went back to their villages to vote in the Karnataka Assembly election, according to The Hindu.
The Election Commission said that the voter turnout stood at 24 percent till 11 am across Karnataka. Meanwhile, Dalit voters in Hemmanahalli village in Maddur taluk in Mandya district decided to stay away from polling. The poor infrastructure facilities at their colony prompted not vote. There are nearly 1,000 voters in the village and of them around 300 of them are Dalits.
As polls continue in Karnataka, Election Commission figures showed that Dakshina Kannada district recorded the highest polling percentage at 16 percent, reported CNN-News18.
The Election Commission said the voter turnout across Karnataka stood at 10.6 percent on Saturday morning till 9.15 am. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election began at 7 am.
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda cast his vote at polling booth number 24 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district on Saturday morning. "We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well," he told ANI.
82,157 people have been deployed across Karnataka for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers, Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju told News18. The number also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa cast his vote early in the Shikaripura constituency in Karnataka on Saturday. Meanwhile, a BJP worker was arrested in Hebbal for "threatening voters not to vote before local BJP MLA Narayanaswamy cast his vote, delaying the voting by 10 minutes, according to News18.
EVM malfunction was reported from a booth in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar and at the Lamington School booth in Hubbali, in Karnataka reported News18.
As voters gathered to exercise their franchise across Karnataka on Saturday, reports emerged that voters were facing inconvenience as an EVM in a booth at Bengaluru's Chamarajapete was not working due to power outage after rains on Friday night. The EC said the machine will be replaced.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
The EC has set up 600 all-women run polling booths to push voter percentage among women; five such booths will be present in urban areas while one will be in rural areas. Twenty eight special polling booths bearing an ethnic look have also been set up in the state to encourage primitive and nomadic tribes to vote.
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election held in the state in 2013 was 71.45 percent. The poll panel hopes the voting percentage would surpasses 75 per cent in 2018, after it held several voting awareness programmes across the state.
The Election Commission has also decided to continue the pilot phase of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in this election, in which one polling station will be chosen and checked.
13:23 (IST)
Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar casts vote in Kanakapura
13:21 (IST)
'Modi's gameplan will not affect Karnataka': Congress minister DK Shivakumar
13:17 (IST)
'Other' gender voters exercise their franchise in Bengaluru
'Other' gender voters cast their vote at St Alosiyus PU College in Cox Town, CV Raman Nagar constituency
Used with permission from Jediyappa Gedlagatti
13:15 (IST)
Visuals of voters at a polling booth in Sulla village, Navalgund
13:14 (IST)
Mines and geology minister Vinay Kulkarni votes in Dharwad
Dharward district-in-charge and Minister of Mines and Geology Vinay Kulkarni and his family cast their votes.
Input from Manju Somareddi/101Reporters
13:12 (IST)
MP Pratap Singh, wife cast vote in Mysuru
Firebrand Mysuru MP Pratap Singh and his wife after casting their votes.
Input from Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
13:11 (IST)
WATCH: 'Urge all to vote,' says Rahul Dravid
Election Commission ambassador and former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who cast his vote in Bengaluru, urges the people of Karnataka to exercise their franchise.
Shared with permission of Girish Kavachur
13:06 (IST)
JD(S) supporters hoping for alliance with BJP
JD(S) supporters are hoping for a post poll alliance with BJP with Kumaraswamy at the helm. That Vokkaligas are also smitten by Modi helps that sentiment. Modi for prime minister, Kumaraswamy for chief minister is what they say.
13:04 (IST)
Visual of first time voters in Ramanahalli village
Input by Abhay KC/101Reporters
13:01 (IST)
Clashes break out between Congress, BJP workers in Bengaluru
Clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar, allegedly after the former thrashed a BJP corporator. Ravindra, Vijayanagar, BJP candidate says, "Our corporator Anand was attacked but police isn't taking any action".
Meanwhile, Bengaluru DCP Ravi Channannavar said, "It is a sensitive polling booth and the clash between BJP and Congress workers happened within 100 metres of the booth. We will investigate and take further action."
12:56 (IST)
Dakshina Kannada records highest voter turnout with 31%, Bengaluru Urban lowest at 17%
According to state electoral authorities, the highest 31 percent voting was recorded in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts respectively at 11 am while Bengaluru Urban recorded the lowest at 17 percent.
12:55 (IST)
24% polling recorded till 11 am
About 24 percent polling was recorded within the first four hours after voting began for the fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly polls on Saturday morning.
12:54 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers stop voting in a booth in Yamakanamardi constituency after EVM found marked with black ink
BJP workers stopped voting in the polling centre at Bharamanahatti village of Yamakanamardi constituency in Belagavi after the EVM was found marked with black ink near the Congress symbol.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
12:50 (IST)
Congress will get 130-plus seats, says Randeep Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress will get 130 plus seats, and corrupt and criminal Yeddy-Reddy gang will be rejected by the people of Karnataka."
12:48 (IST)
Engaged couple casts vote before just before wedding in Belagavi
Manavi Tahsildar and Yash Hande of Kasai Galli, Belagavi (North) constituency, whose wedding is scheduled at 12.35 pm, cast their vote before heading to the marriage hall.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
12:46 (IST)
First time voter Rohan Koli votes for 'change' with fractured hand in Belagavi
First time voter Rohan Koli steps out to vote with a fractured hand at government Kannada school in Shahu Nagar, Belagavi. He says he voted for change.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
12:43 (IST)
Villagers in Melur constituency upset because they didn't receive money to vote
At Gerapura village in Melur Assembly constituency the turnout was very thin till almost 9 am. The villagers reportedly were upset that they did not receive money. However, after some leaders rushed in and distributed money, the villagers came to exercise their franchise.
Input by Ranganathan Krishnaswamy/101Reporters
12:40 (IST)
Bride casts vote before wedding in Madikeri
12:36 (IST)
21.1% polling recorded till 11 am
According to The Hindu, Karnataka registered 21.1 percent voter turnout till 11 am.
12:33 (IST)
Voting briefly suspended in Yadgir due to technical issues
Voting was suspended briefly at booth number 32 in Yadgir city due to technical issues and was later resumed.
Input by Ravikumar Naraboli/101Reporters
12:31 (IST)
BJP workers stage protests outside polling booth in Dharwad
BJP workers outside booth number 58 in Karadigudda, Dharwad staged protests alleging that polling staff at the booth were asking people to vote for Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni.
12:29 (IST)
BJP candidate B Sreeramulu casts vote in Ballari
12:29 (IST)
Yeddyurappa mentally disturbed, says Siddaramaiah
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru's Varuna constituency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. We are very-very confident that Congress party will come back to power with complete majority.
12:25 (IST)
Extra marks for voting
A Bengaluru school, New Blossoms Education Society, decided to award four marks to students in their mid-semester tests, if their parents go to vote and show their inked fingers, reported The Hindu.
12:23 (IST)
Centenarian Lakshmi Karanth has been voting since the first general election
Hundred-year-old Lakshmi Karanth, who has been voting since the first ever general elections, exercised her franchise in the Assembly election along with her family on Saturday, reported News18. Karanth said, "Everybody should go out and vote, whether young or old."
12:16 (IST)
Siddaramaiah is casteist, feel Vokkaligas
Vokkaligas are particularly angry with Siddaramaiah. They call him casteist and say he ipurposely favoured his Kuruba community, along with Muslims and Dalits, over the interests of Vokkaligas. The perception may or may not be true but Siddaramaiah has done little to tackle it either.
12:15 (IST)
JD(S)-BSP alliance can backfire
Vokkaligas share a frosty relationship with Dalits. Yet, JD(S) has forged an alliance with BSP to extend its vote share beyond one community. But the alliance can backfire. It has pushed several disillusioned BSP voters towards Congress.
The alliance has also caused trouble within the BSP cadre. Feeling backstabbed by the decision, booth workers of BSP are asking voters to vote Congress.
12:11 (IST)
Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt casts his vote
12:06 (IST)
'Wherever I went, people expressed confidence in Congress': Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra
Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra, who is contesting from Varuna constituency, said that people across the state express confidence in the Congress government. "I have been visiting villages in the constituency for last one and a half years. Election campaigning didn't feel any different. Wherever I went, people expressed confidence in the Congress government," he said.
12:04 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge votes in Basavanagar
12:03 (IST)
Rahul Dravid casts his vote
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid exercised his franchise, reported CNN-News18.
12:01 (IST)
Ola and Uber services down in Old Mysore region
Ola and Uber services have been down in the Old Mysore region since Friday. The drivers have reportedly gone back to their villages to vote, according to The Hindu.
11:55 (IST)
Congress candidate Ashok Kheny arrives in Bidar to vote
Controversial Congress candidate Ashok Kheny, contesting from Bidar South, arrives to cast his vote.
Input by Lakshmi Bagve/101Reporters
11:54 (IST)
Vote and get free coffee on Bengaluru's Nrupatunga Road
Youngsters who are casting their votes will get free hot coffee at Nisarga Grand hotel located on the busy Nrupatunga Road, in a bid to encourage the youth to vote, reported News18.
11:48 (IST)
Dalit voters in Maddur taluk stay away from voting
The poor infrastructure facilities at their colony has prompted Dalits at Hemmanahalli of Maddur taluk, Mandya district, to stay away from voting. There are nearly 1,000 voters here and of them around 300 of them are Dalits. According to them, their locality has been craving for attention in terms of infrastructure developments. The area has been lacking proper drinking water, drainage, street lights, roads etc. Many of them claim that benefits such as housing schemes and loans of various development corporations are not reaching them.
"Our pleas for improvement of the colony have been neglected by the elected representatives and officials concerned," the Dalits alleged. Following their decision to boycott the voting, senior officials rushed to the village to convince the villagers to exercise their franchise. However, non-Dalits are casting their votes, sources said.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
11:46 (IST)
Mysuru queen Pramoda Devi Wadiyar casts her vote
Queen and widow of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, exercises her franchise at Srikantha Women's PU College, Agrahara, Mysuru of Krishnaraja Assembly constituency.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
11:44 (IST)
School students campaign for JD(S) candidate in Mandya taluk
School students and children canvassing for Janata Dal (Secular) candidate M Srinivas near the booth at Karasawadi village of Mandya taluk.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
11:42 (IST)
Three polling booths shifted in CV Raman Nagar constituency
Three polling stations were shifted in CV Raman Nagar constituency in Bengaluru without prior intimation thus causing inconvenience to the voters of booth numbers 138, 139 and 140.
Input by YM Reddy/101Reporters
11:38 (IST)
'Voting is duty of every citizen': Lingayat seer Mate Mahadevi
"Voting is the duty of every citizen. There is more awareness than before. What plans the government has in place should be taken in account before people vote," Mate Mahadevi, Lingayat seer told CNN-News18.
11:36 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy casts vote along with wife Anitha in Ramanagara
11:34 (IST)
You should choose an honest and responsible leader: Former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde to citizens
11:20 (IST)
Visuals from Belgavi
A Muslim woman at Ward No 185 was in tears when police personnel stopped her from going into the booth with her face covered. Piyazeen Mohammed cried when the policewoman asked her to unveil her face so as to confirm she is the same person in the EPIC card, and Piyazeen appeared to be reluctant.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
11:16 (IST)
Voter turnout recorded until 11 am stands at 24 percent, reports News18
11:15 (IST)
Mate Mahadevi arrives to vote in Rajajinagar
11:12 (IST)
Responding to allegations of JD(S) workers bribing voters, party leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "Those are Congress workers, not JD(S)."
11:06 (IST)
Clashes reported between Congress and BJP workers in Bengaluru's Vijayanagara
11:04 (IST)
Sri Sri Ravishankar casts his vote in Kanakapura
11:01 (IST)
BSP workers detained for distributing money on election day
Police seized State BSP chief N Mahesh's car, along with cash worth Rs 11,00,950. Mahesh's relatives were then taken into custody. The arrested have been identified as Prem Nath and Devi Prasad of Humnabad. A case was registered in Kollegal town station by AE Sector Magistrate Kumar.
Input by Shivaranjini/101Reporters
10:59 (IST)
GT Devegowda votes along with family
JD(S) candidate and sitting MLA in the high voltage Constituency Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, GT Devegowda votes along with his family members. He is up against former friend Siddaramaiah.
Input by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
10:51 (IST)
Around 11% polling registered in first two hours across Karnataka
About 11 percent polling was today recorded in the first two hours of voting in Karnataka. which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S).
People were seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the early hours itself, factoring in that the temperature may go up later in the day. Also, it has been raining in different parts of south interior Karnataka for the last couple of days during the evening hours. Senior citizens were seen in good numbers standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes early. - PTI