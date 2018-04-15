Karnataka polls: Congress releases first list of 218 candidates; Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/q5M2ss7Z48 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 15, 2018

Announcement of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/yoTv2MN0TT — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 15, 2018

Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.

The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls. The results of the election will be out on 15 May.

