Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to address party workers in Karnataka

The Congress party received harsh criticism on Tuesday from the in-power Bharatiya Janata Party after its election platform in Karnataka said that it would outlaw Bajrang Dal if it were to win. This pledge even prompted the BJP to refer to the Congress election platform as a PFI manifesto.
By starting an internet campaign on the issue, the BJP increased the stakes in its battle with the established party. BJP politicians changed their display images on Twitter by adding an image of Lord Hanuman with the message “I am Bajarangi.”
Numerous pro-Hindu organisations criticised this promise made by Congress, which gave them the motivation to cooperate with the BJP. These groups will probably demonstrate in front of the Congress headquarters today, along with Bajrang Dal.
At a campaign rally in the Vijayanagara district, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate to have had the chance to pay respects to the Hanuman-inhabited region.
The Congress responded by claiming that it was Prime Minister Modi who had offended religious sentiments and insulted the deity by “equating” him with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him. The BJP claimed that Congress had insulted Lord Hanuman with its “audacious” statement, and the people of Karnataka will respond appropriately in the polls.
In its electoral campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress pledged to take strong action in accordance with the law, including banning organisations like the Bajrang Dal and PFI on the grounds that they fostered animosity amongst communities.
Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Yogi Adityanath, three prominent BJP figures, were also charged with making divisive comments by the party, and they were called upon to stop campaigning as they were poisoning the atmosphere.
The Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge were not allowed to campaign, according to the BJP, who also requested an FIR.
