Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to address party workers in Karnataka

The CM while campaigning BJP candidate MR Patil, said, “He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate.

Calling the Congress’ manifesto “cheating”, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.

This comes after the Congress pledged on Tuesday to take "decisive action" in accordance with the law, including outlawing groups like the Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India, and others.

Workers from the Bajrang Dal protested in front of the Congress building and set fire to the party platform for the forthcoming elections in Karnataka.

More than 2.5 lakh participants from 13 Assembly districts in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are anticipated for the event.

Today, in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, the prime minister of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to deliver a speech at an electoral rally in Mulky. It is anticipated that party members and supporters from each booth in the two districts would come, and all necessary accommodations, such as parking and water, have been prepared.

"PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases against PFI during their tenure. So they (Congress) are saying to ban PFI and Bajrang Dal to appease Muslims. Congress' manifesto looks like the manifesto of PFI and some fundamentalist Muslim organizations," Sarma said while speaking to the media.

Attacking the Congress for its election pledge to outlaw the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, they claimed that the party's platform "looks like that of the Popular Front of India" and that this was done in an effort to "appease Muslims".

"Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that reservation cannot be given on the basis of religion. This is the basis of our constitution...Today Congress is saying that we will give reservations to the Muslims," said Sarma in Bengaluru.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, blasted the Congress for wanting to give Muslims a reservation while Karnataka is going to the polls, claiming that reservations cannot be granted on the basis of religion.

Earlier on 30 April, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses…now, some thieves ‘who steal the governments’ have also come, they are stealing the democracy…stop them….”

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is stealing democracy, according to Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who made the remark in a jab at the saffron party on Tuesday. She also asked voters to support the grand old party.

According to the study, around 28 per cent of respondents said that their top concern was unemployment.

According to a study performed in the state before the Karnataka Assembly elections, voters' top concern was unemployment.

The Congress party received harsh criticism on Tuesday from the in-power Bharatiya Janata Party after its election platform in Karnataka said that it would outlaw Bajrang Dal if it were to win. This pledge even prompted the BJP to refer to the Congress election platform as a PFI manifesto.

By starting an internet campaign on the issue, the BJP increased the stakes in its battle with the established party. BJP politicians changed their display images on Twitter by adding an image of Lord Hanuman with the message “I am Bajarangi.”

Numerous pro-Hindu organisations criticised this promise made by Congress, which gave them the motivation to cooperate with the BJP. These groups will probably demonstrate in front of the Congress headquarters today, along with Bajrang Dal.

At a campaign rally in the Vijayanagara district, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate to have had the chance to pay respects to the Hanuman-inhabited region.

The Congress responded by claiming that it was Prime Minister Modi who had offended religious sentiments and insulted the deity by “equating” him with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him. The BJP claimed that Congress had insulted Lord Hanuman with its “audacious” statement, and the people of Karnataka will respond appropriately in the polls.

In its electoral campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress pledged to take strong action in accordance with the law, including banning organisations like the Bajrang Dal and PFI on the grounds that they fostered animosity amongst communities.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Yogi Adityanath, three prominent BJP figures, were also charged with making divisive comments by the party, and they were called upon to stop campaigning as they were poisoning the atmosphere.

The Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge were not allowed to campaign, according to the BJP, who also requested an FIR.

