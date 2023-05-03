Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to address party workers in Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: The event is expected to draw more than 2.5 lakh attendees from 13 Assembly districts in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions

FP Staff May 03, 2023 09:57:15 IST
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to address party workers in Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi. Twitter/@narendramodi

The Congress party received harsh criticism on Tuesday from the in-power Bharatiya Janata Party after its election platform in Karnataka said that it would outlaw Bajrang Dal if it were to win. This pledge even prompted the BJP to refer to the Congress election platform as a PFI manifesto.

By starting an internet campaign on the issue, the BJP increased the stakes in its battle with the established party. BJP politicians changed their display images on Twitter by adding an image of Lord Hanuman with the message “I am Bajarangi.”

