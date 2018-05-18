You are here:
Karnataka polls 2018: Stop holding elections, appoint CMs the way governors are selected, Uddhav Thackeray tells Centre

Politics PTI May 18, 2018 08:48:31 IST

Mumbai: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the backdrop of the political development in Karnataka, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Centre might as well appoint chief ministers like it appoints governors, adding that "democracy was being disrespected".

File image of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

"If democracy is being disrespected, what is the use of being called a democratic country? Stop holding elections so that (prime minister) Modi can go on foreign tours without any hassle," Thackeray said at a rally at Ulhasnagar.

"Stop holding elections. So that time and money can be saved. Appoint chief ministers the way governors are appointed," he said.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister following Governor Vajubhai Vala's controversial decision to invite the BJP to form the government though the party does not have a clear majority.

Commenting on the development, Thackeray said nothing else could be expected from the governor, who was a BJP leader himself.

He also took a swipe at the BJP, Sena's ally in Maharashtra as well as the Centre, over the Ayodhya issue.

"The BJP rakes up the (Ayodhya) issue only when elections are near. It should use the capability, which it used to grab power in Karnataka, to construct the Ram temple," the Sena leader added.

