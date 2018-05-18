

Karnataka Government Formation LATEST UPDATES: Supreme Court will resume hearing on Congress' petition today. The top court has directed that letters sent by BJP to Governor Vajubhai Vala for government formation be placed before it.

Several Congress MLAs moved out of Eagleton resort and Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru and left for Puducherry, while a few JDS MLAs have been shipped off to Cochin and Hyderabad.

BS Yeddyurappa has been sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor's decision. However, the top court has kept it subject to the case’s outcome. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yeddyurappa at the Raj Bhavan amid tight security. The beleaguered Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, however, protested against the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa and termed the governor's decision "unconstitutional".

"Constitutionally, we (JD(S) and Congress) should have been given the chance to form the government as we together have the majority in the Assembly. The governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the government is against the Constitution," state unit Congress chief G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a three-judge bench of the apex court rejected a joint writ petition, filed by the Congress and the JD(S) on Wednesday night, to halt the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the chief minister at a special pre-dawn hearing. The top court, however, said the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa was subject to the final outcome of the matter before it and posted the case for further hearing at 10.30 am on Friday.

The bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri, also sought the letter Yeddyurappa wrote to the governor on Wednesday, informing him about his election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in Karnataka.

Vala on Wednesday night invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove within 15 days that he had a majority in the Legislative Assembly.

Although the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 104 seats in the 12 May assembly election, it fell short of eight seats from the 112-halfway mark in the Lower House, in which the Congress trailed behind with 78 wins and the regional JD(S) 37 seats.

This is the third time Yeddyurappa took oath as the state chief minister, a decade after he became the BJP's first chief minister in south India in May 2008 when the party came to power for the first time in the southern state. Among the Congress leaders who protested Yeddyurappa's swearing-in were the former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. "Yeddyurappa first needs to furnish the list proving his majority in the House," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also joined the protest, while his son and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Modi government for "demolishing" democracy. "Modi government wants to demolish democracy by targeting the Opposition parties. Even when the JD(S) and the Congress together have the majority, we weren't invited by the governor to form the government," lamented Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister.

In a related development, the Congress and the JD(S) have lodged their newly-elected legislators at a resort on the city's outskirts, ostensibly to prevent them being poached by the BJP, which they alleged was indulging in "horse trading" to win over their MLAs. "We have a need to safeguard our MLAs from poaching by the BJP, which is why they have been moved to a resort on the city outskirts," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the 'Karnataka effect' also led the Congress in Goa and the RJD in Bihar on Thursday to say that they would ask the governors of their states to give them a chance to form the government, the same way that Yeddyurappa was sworn-in in Karnataka as the leader of the single largest party.

The Congress-JD(S) combine also moved the Supreme Court against Vala's alleged move to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the Assembly, saying it should not be done till the floor test in the House. The interim application, filed this afternoon, is likely to be heard on Friday along with the main petition of the combine on which the apex court in the wee hours on Thursday refused to stay the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa as the chief minister of the state.

The Congress will also observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country to protest Vala's "collusion with the BJP" and his "partisan" action of inviting Yeddyurappa to take oath in Karnataka.

With inputs from agencies