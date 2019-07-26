You are here:
Karnataka New CM: BS Yedyurappa stakes claim to form govt, says 'will take oath as chief minister at 6 pm today'

Politics FP Staff Jul 26, 2019 11:37:03 IST

Three days after the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP president BS Yedyurappa Friday said that  Governor Vajubhai Vala has given him the approval to stake claim to form government in the state and that he will be sworn in as the chief minister at 6 pm today.

The BJP chief's announcement was unexpected as just a day earlier the Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three of the 17 disgruntled lawmakers under the anti-defection law.

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

"The three leaders will be unable to contest elections till the state Assembly is dissolved," Kumar said, adding, "The whole world knows the resignations were not voluntary or genuine."

Earlier on Friday, Yeddyurappa had said, "I'm going to meet governor today to stake claim to form the government, today only I will request the Governor to administer me oath."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "as I'm already the Leader of the Opposition, there is need to call legislature party meeting".

Yeddyurappa for the last couple of days had been waiting for "instructions" from the party's central leadership to stake claim to form the government after the toppling of Congress-JDS coalition government, failing the floor test on Tuesday in a climax to the three-week-long intense power struggle.

A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, JC Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra Thursday had met party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the government formation.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 11:37:03 IST

