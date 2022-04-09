Karnataka minister booked for making communally provocative remarks following Bajrang Dal leader's murder
According to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad, a case has been registered and a probe is underway
Shivamogga: An FIR was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making communally provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha on 20 February, 2022.
Police have registered a case following an order by a local court.
"On the basis of a complaint, we have registered a case; a probe is underway," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad.
Further details are awaited.
