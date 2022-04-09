Politics

Karnataka minister booked for making communally provocative remarks following Bajrang Dal leader's murder

According to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad, a case has been registered and a probe is underway

Asian News International April 09, 2022 14:29:39 IST
Karnataka minister booked for making communally provocative remarks following Bajrang Dal leader's murder

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa. ANI

Shivamogga: An FIR was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making communally provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha on 20 February, 2022.

Police have registered a case following an order by a local court.

"On the basis of a complaint, we have registered a case; a probe is underway," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 14:29:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Hamza Shahbaz to take oath in Bagh-e-Jinnah as new chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province
World

Hamza Shahbaz to take oath in Bagh-e-Jinnah as new chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the chief minister in the Opposition's symbolic Assembly session on 6 April, 2022

Watch: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav smile, greet each other in UP Assembly
Politics

Watch: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav smile, greet each other in UP Assembly

This was the first meeting between the two political leaders after their high-decibel political campaign in the state assembly elections, which concluded with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh

Loudspeakers outside mosques disturb students, patients, use them inside, says Karnataka minister
Politics

Loudspeakers outside mosques disturb students, patients, use them inside, says Karnataka minister

K S Eshwarappa said any solution to the issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence, keeping the interests of both students and patients in mind