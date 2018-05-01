Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah wants Narendra Modi to come clean on Reddy brothers, BS Yeddyurappa, other issues

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his Karnataka campaign trail with a series of rallies on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged him to address concerns surrounding the Reddy brothers, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and farmers' woes.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah demanded that Modi "end the hypocrisy" on his stand on corruption. "Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family and friends eight tickets, hoping it will help BJP in (winning) 10-15 seats. And then you lecture us on corruption," the Congress leader said.

He claimed that despite projecting a "scam-tainted" Yeddyurappa as BJP's chief ministerial face, reports had suggested that Modi did not want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies. "Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your chief ministerial candidate?" he asked Modi. Siddaramaiah also lashed out at the prime minister for making ads to "politicise rape" in Karnataka.

He further criticised Modi over his promises on launching a crack down on black money and providing employment to the youth.

"First, you promised Rs 15 lakh to the people, then (BJP chief Amit) Shah called it an election jumla. You promised jobs, but then advised youth to sell pakodas. You said demonetisation would end black money, but it only brought misery to common people. And then you come here and call real development a lollipop?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at Modi's commitment of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and alleged that the Centre had forsaken the poor. "Banks write off Rs 2.71 lakh crore corporate loans, but farmers get only speeches. MSP (Maximum selling price) for farmers has not been increased, but they get promise of doubling income by 2022," he said.

Are you serious aboutt farmers' concerns, he further asked.

Modi is likely to address over 15 rallies in the state in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state on 12 May. He will address three rallies on Tuesday in Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi districts.

