Narendra Modi in Udupi LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three rallies in Karnataka's Mysuru, Udupi and Belagavi on Tuesday.
Modi will spearhead the BJP campaign for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly polls and is likely to address over 15 rallies in the state.
Besides Udupi, he will also address public rallies in Chamrajnagar and Belgam.
BJP's Karnataka unit Spokesperson S Shantharam had earlier told IANS that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state tentatively from 1 May, tentatively touring the coastal, northern, central and southern parts of the state, besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, and addressing two to three rallies daily till 10 May.
Udupi is famous for the Sri Krishna Mutt and the Ashta Mutts established by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya.
The BJP fielded former MLA Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi, following which Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of the Shiroor Mutt filed his nominationa as an independent from the seat.
Updated Date: May 01, 2018 10:47 AM
Highlights
Looking forward to being in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state since the Assembly election dates were announced. The prime minister will kickstart his election campaign from Chamarajanagar district, where he will address a public rally in Santhemaranahalli at 11 am.
Narendra Modi's itinerary for 1 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address his first rally in Karnataka ahead of the state Assembly election at 11 am on Tuesday in Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar. He will address a gathering in Udupi district at 3 pm and then address a rally in Chikkodi district at 6 pm.
10:47 (IST)
10:12 (IST)
08:42 (IST)
08:21 (IST)
