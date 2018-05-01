Narendra Modi in Udupi LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three rallies in Karnataka's Mysuru, Udupi and Belagavi on Tuesday.

Modi will spearhead the BJP campaign for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly polls and is likely to address over 15 rallies in the state.

Besides Udupi, he will also address public rallies in Chamrajnagar and Belgam.

BJP's Karnataka unit Spokesperson S Shantharam had earlier told IANS that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state tentatively from 1 May, tentatively touring the coastal, northern, central and southern parts of the state, besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, and addressing two to three rallies daily till 10 May.

Udupi is famous for the Sri Krishna Mutt and the Ashta Mutts established by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya.

The BJP fielded former MLA Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi, following which Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of the Shiroor Mutt filed his nominationa as an independent from the seat.