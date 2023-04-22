Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll officials search chopper in which DK Shivakumar’s family travelled

Mangaluru: Poll officials on Saturday searched the private chopper in which Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar’s family travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shivakumar’s wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple. As soon as the helicopter landed at Dharmasthala, the election officials came forward to check the helicopter.

The pilot wanted to know the need to check the helicopter when the Election Commission had been informed that this was not a vehicle on election duty. “We have already given the letter to (Election Commission),” the pilot was heard saying in a video which went viral.

“We have to check the helicopter,” the election officials said. “That’s what I am saying. This is not an election flight. We have already given the letter stating that this is a private charter. Anyway, check,” the pilot replied.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the state, which goes to polls on May 10. The poll officials had also intercepted and checked Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district on March 31.

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, over Rs 253 crore worth unaccounted for cash, gold, freebies, liquor and drugs have been seized in Karnataka, according to Election Commission officials.

