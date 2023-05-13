Karnataka Elections 2023: In flurry of Congress victories, upset for prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Shettar, a six-time MLA, joined the Congress last month after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central. The veteran politician had then said he left the BJP because of ill-treatment
In Karnataka, the Congress looks poised for a comfortable win but the defeat of a closely-watched political heavyweight stands out in this stellar performance by the Opposition party.
A former Chief Minister, Jagadish Shettar, has been in the news since the time he switched over from the ruling BJP to the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections.
A prominent Lingayat leader, Shettar lost to the BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai by nearly 30,000 votes in the Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly segment.
Related Articles
Shettar, a six-time MLA, joined the Congress last month after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central. The veteran politician had then said he left the BJP because of “ill-treatment”.
After the switchover to the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge had said Shettar’s entry into the Congress would power the party with a thumping victory in the southern state.
The BJP, however, had said that Shettar would fail to clinch a win.
Hitting out at the veteran leader, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka’s tallest Lingayat leader, had said Shettar had “made a mistake”.
“We had promised him a Rajya Sabha membership and we would make him a minister at the Centre. Amit Shah himself spoke to Shettar. I think he made a mistake leaving the party. We wholeheartedly supported him almost every time,” Yediyurappa had told the media.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Who is leading, who is trailing?
As Congress crosses the halfway mark in the Karnataka Assembly elections, we take a look at the top leaders in the fray. Who is winning and who is trailing? What lies ahead of BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai and Congress heavyweights K Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy?
Karnataka Results: Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? Who will be Congress’ CM pick?
The Congress is all set to form the government in Karnataka as BJP has conceded defeat. Now, the party has a crucial question to answer: Who will be the chief minister? Will the Grand Old Party choose veteran Siddaramiah or reward ‘troubleshooter’ DK Shivakumar?
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka
Karnataka Election 2023: According to sources, he met around 430 people on the final day of his campaign on Sunday, compared to approximately 450 the day before. They continued, saying that the prime minister had spoken with more than 300 individuals on 5 May. He has made it a point to personally gr