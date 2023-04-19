Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress veteran Siddaramaiah files nomination from Varuna
Karnataka Elections 2023: A chief ministerial aspirant in the event of Congress coming to power in the state, Siddaramaiah has already declared that this will be his last election
Mysuru: Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Varuna constituency for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.
Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly was accompanied by former minister H C Mahadevappa and other Congress leaders.
Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna. The 75-year-old, eight time MLA, had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from the constituency in 2008, and later became the Chief Minister after the 2013 assembly polls.
The Congress legislature party leader offered prayers to his family deity Siddarameshwara at the temple in his native village of Siddaramanahundi, and also visited the Sri Rama temple there following it up with a massive roadshow before filing the nomination.
He also visited the famous Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi hills in Mysuru, and addressed a public meeting ahead of filing his papers.
The ruling BJP has fielded minister V Somanna from Varuna to take on Siddaramaiah.
By filing his nomination from Varuna, Siddaramaiah returned to his home constituency after contesting from neighbouring Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkote district, in the 2018 polls. He had faced defeat in Chamundeshwari, but had won in Badami.
A Chief Ministerial aspirant in the event of Congress coming to power, he has already declared that this will be his last election.
Filing of nominations for the election ends on April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
