Karnataka Election Result 2018: GT Deve Gowda defeats Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari; list of prominent faces who lost

Karnataka on Tuesday appeared headed for a hung Assembly with the BJP set to emerge as the single largest party but falling short of a majority. Meanwhile, the Congress sprang a surprise and declared that it will back the JD(S) in forming the government in the state.

Seeking to throw a spanner in the BJP's plans as the party appeared tantalisingly close to the magic figure of 112, Siddaramaiah announced Congress' support to the JD(S).

While Siddaramaiah won from the Badami constituency, he lost from Chamundeshwari by a margin of over 36,000 votes. Here is the list of prominent faces who have lost in the polls:

Siddaramaiah

Congress' Siddaramaiah was defeated by JD(S)' GT Devegowda in the Chamundeshwari constituency by 36,042 votes. Devegowda, while talking to ANI, said that Siddaramaiah lost because of his attitude. "People have rejected Siddaramaiah," he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has won from the Badami constituency by 1,696 votes. He drew a lot of flak for contesting from two constituencies. He had said that his desire was to contest from Chamundeshwari but he was under pressure from party leaders to be in the fray from Badami.

Malikayya Guttedar

Malikayya Guttedar of the BJP lost to Congress’ MY Patil by ­­10,594 votes from the Afzalpur constituency. Guttedar, the sitting MLA from the constituency, had crossed over from the Congress to the BJP in April. According to Times Now, he has represented the constituency for six terms.

B Sriramulu

BJP's B Sriramulu lost in the Badami constituency from Siddaramaiah by 1,696 votes. Two party leaders told Hindustan Times that the BJP planned on making him the deputy chief minister if voted to power in the state. He also contested from Molakalmuru.

Sriramulu was the Health and Family Welfare and Tourism Minister from 2008-2011 in the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party government, but resigned from the party to protest the alleged ill-treatment by the party to then Cabinet minister and Bellary mining baron G Janardhan Reddy.

He had rejoined the BJP in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election from the district of Bellary.

SS Mallikarjun

Congress' SS Mallikarjun lost from BJP's SA Ravindranath by 4,071 votes in the Davanagere North constituency. Son of Shivashankarappa, Mallikarjun had also contested in 2013.

S Madhu Bangarappa

S Madhu Bangarappa was beaten by his brother S Kumar Bangarappa in the Sorab constituency by 13,286 votes. Sons of the former chief minister S Bangarappaare, the brothers were in a face to face contest in the Sorab constituency. S Madhu fought from a JD(S) ticket while his brother is part of the BJP.

Ramanatha Rai

Congress' Ramanatha Rai lost from the Bantval constituency by 15,971 votes to BJP's Rajesh Naik. Rai is the state's Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology.

Constituency Losing candidate Winning candidate Margin Chamundeshwari Siddaramaiah GT Devegowda 36,042 Afzalpur Malikayya Guttedar MY Patil 10,594 Badami B Sreeramulu Siddaramaiah 1,696 Davanagere North SS Mallikarjun SA Ravindranath 4,071 Sorab S Madhu Bangarappa S Kumar Bangarappa 13,286 Bantval Ramanatha Rai Rajesh Naik 15,971

