Karnataka assembly elections 2018 Live results (222)

  • party

    BJP

    lead

    72

    win

    33

  • party

    INC

    lead

    63

    win

    11

  • party

    JD(S)+

    lead

    37

    win

    4

  • party

    OTHERS

    lead

    2

    win

    0

(Elections in 2 of the 224 seats have been deferred)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 Live Results
Karnataka (222) View All
party lead win
BJP 72 33
INC 63 11
JD(S)+ 37 4
OTHERS 2 0
(Elections in 2 of the 224 seats have been deferred)
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi became Congress chief by family entitlement, says BJP

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 12:45:41 IST
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi became Congress chief by family entitlement, says BJP

  • 12:45 (IST)

    BJP women workers celebrate after saffron party wins both Belagavi South and North

  • 12:44 (IST)

    BJP's southward march has begun: Ram Madhav

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi became president of Congress by family entitlement, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Karnataka polls India's 'WhatsApp first election', says international media

    BJP and Congress claimed that they amassed over 20,000 WhatsApp groups during the run-up to the elections. They boasted that they could reach over 1.5 million supporters in a matter of minutes, according to The Washington Post.

    There is a dark side to this. Some of the messages doing the rounds on these WhatsApp groups have been false and inflammatory.

    "It is getting out of hand, and WhatsApp doesn't know what to do about it," the report quoted Dalit rights activist Nikhil Pahwa as saying. "The difficulty with WhatsApp is that it's impossible to know how this information is spreading. It's very easy for a political party to spread misinformation and no one can trace it back to them."

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah made personal attacks, says Veerappa Moily

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy is clearly very happy today...

  • 12:24 (IST)

    BJP supporters celebrate in Belgaum Uttar

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Congress leader Rahim Khan celebrates his victory in Bidar

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Congress' high vote share

    "In Gujarat, where we had nearly 50 percent votes. But the argument given was that Congress had a larger number of seats," Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNN-News18.

    "I think the media should do more homework before they credit or discredit any party."

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Not all Congress workers are sad...

    Congress workers celebrate the victory of Ganesh Hukeri in Chikkodi-Sadalga. Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Congress has the highest vote share till now

    Despite the fact that Congress has already conceded defeat, the Grand Old Party still has the highest vote share of 37.8 percent. On the other hand, BJP's vote share is 37.1 percent. JD(S) is far below, with 17.4 percent vote share.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    BJP has won back the seats it lost during last polls in 2013

    According to News18, data suggests that the saffron party has won back the seats it lost during the last polls in 2013.

    The two most important regions where BJP had lost were in Coastal Karnataka and Malnad region. In both these regions, the saffron party has done immensely well.

    According to latest trends, BJP is expected to win 18 out of 21 seats in  Coastal Karnataka.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Trajectory of seats till noon

    Here is a trajectory which shows how the results have unfolded till now:

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrate in New Delhi

  • 11:58 (IST)

    BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads in Karwar

    In Karwar, BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads by 7,233 votes over JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar after round 12 of counting.

    Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Celebrations begin outside BJP office in Bengaluru

  • 11:54 (IST)

    B Narayan Rao of Congress leads in Basavakalyan, JD(S) leads in Bidar South

    B Narayan Rao of Congress is leading with 19,466 votes in Basavakalyan. Mallikarjun Khuba of BJP lags behind with 16,448 votes.

    In Humnabad, Congress candidate Rajshekar Patil leads with 15,873 votes. Subhash Kallur of BJP lags behind with 8,433 votes.

    In Bidar South, Bandeppa Khashempur of JD(S) leads with 15,880 votes. BJP's Shailendra Beldale trails with 10,707 votes.

    In Bhalki, Eshwara Khande of Congress leads with 22,568 votes. BJP's DK Siddram trails with 17,543 votes.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Biggest lesson: Karnataka voters have rejected Congress's divisive campaign

    With the BJP poised to gain simple majority in 112-seat Karnataka Assembly, the biggest lesson to emerge from the elections is voters' rejection of Congress's divisive politics. Siddaramaiah-led Congress ran a campaign based on Nitish Kumar's 'Bihari vs Bahari' model and miserably failed to capitalise on the narrative (enthusiastically spread by a section of the media) that "BJP is a north-Indian party" and that "affluent" south Indian states are "funding regressive north Indian states". From playing the Lingayat card, caste card, rooting for a separate state flag, leading a tirade against Hindi to slamming BJP leaders such as Yogi Adityanath as "outsiders", Congress tried every trick in the book to divide the electorate and rule over it. The result (BJP is just touching the majority mark) shows voters have refused the divisive politics of the Congress.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    'People want good governance': Karnataka BJP-in charge Prakash Javadekar 

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Vote share as of 11.30 am: Congress inches ahead of BJP at 37.7%

    INC - 37.7%, 57,50,676 votes
    BJP - 37.3%,56,76,838 votes
    JD(S) - 17.7%, 26.94.287 votes
    IND - 3.8%, 5,82,226 votes
    BSP - 0.4%, 55,913 votes
    BPJP - 0.4%, 54,888 votes
    AIMEP - 0.3%, 42,963 votes
    KPJP - 0.3%, 41,635 votes
    CPM - 0.3%, 38,135 votes
    NOTA - 0.9%, 1,31,508 votes

  • 11:36 (IST)

    'This win belongs to Narendra Modi's leadership': Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who lost the polls: DK Shivakumar

    Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it."

  • 11:34 (IST)

    People of Karnataka have rejected Congress' divisive politics: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Calling it a historic day for BJP, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Today is a very historic day for BJP. The prime minister's intense campaign on development, and looking at uplifting people from the bottom-most layer, is what the people of Karnataka have chosen. People have rejected Congress' divisive and polarising politics."

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Result would have been different with Congress-JD(S) alliance, says Mamata Banerjee

    Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote. 

  • 11:24 (IST)

    A humourous take on Karnataka election results: Congress headed for another 'moral victory'?

  • 11:20 (IST)

    A look at trajectory of leads as of 11 am; BJP widens gap with Congress as it surges ahead

  • 11:17 (IST)

    GT Deve Gowda, S Yathindra establish unassailable leads in Chamundeswari, Varuna

    After 12 rounds of counting, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda and Congress' S Yathindra both establish unassailable leads in the neighbouring constituencies of Chamundeswari and Varuna respectively. Victory is imminent for both.

    Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters

  • 11:16 (IST)

    'People have rejected Siddaramaiah': JD(S) candidate in Chamundeswari GT Deve Gowda

  • 11:11 (IST)

    BJP leading in 110 seats, as per EC trends

    According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress 56, JD(S)+ 39 , Others 02.

  • 11:07 (IST)

    While reports of early trends still emerging, BJP declares Yeddyurappa as winner in Shikaripura

  • 11:06 (IST)

    BJP aims barbs at Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies

  • 11:04 (IST)

    BJP's Suryakanth Nagamarapalli leading in Bidar North constituency

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Historic win for BJP, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

  • 10:59 (IST)

    BSP wins Kollegal seat

    Bahujan Samaj Party's N Mahesh has won Kollegal seat.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Karnataka minister UT Khader clinches Mangalore seat

    Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader has won the Mangalore seat for Congress with a lead of 18,426 votes.

    Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters

  • 10:58 (IST)

    WATCH: Supporters celebrate outside GT Deve Gowda's house after gaining lead in Chamundeswari

    Fireworks, dancing and sloganeering is at full swing near the residence of JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda, who has gained an emphatic lead over Siddaramaiah in Chamundeswari.

    Input by S Shivaranjini/101Reporters

  • 10:55 (IST)

    BJP's Prabhu Chavan wins in Bidar district's Aurad taluk

    Input by 101Reporters

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Congress, JD(S) supporters gather in huge numbers outside counting centre in Mandya

    Supporters of Congress, JD(S) and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members have surrounded the counting centre at Government College for Boys in Mandya. They are braving the scorching sun. Fresh juice, cucumber and other stalls have been opened along the either sides of the highway and the sellers say that the business is good. Some have climbed up the under-construction buildings to have a glimpse of the celebrations breaking out.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 10:51 (IST)

    BJP's Vedavyas Kamath leads in Mangalore South

    In Mangalore South, Vedavyas Kamath of BJP is currently leading with 14,568 votes. Arguably, this is unassailable lead.

    Input from M Raghuram/101Reporters

  • 10:50 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP supporters shout slogans of 'Yeddyurappa Yeddyurappa' in Bengaluru

    Input by Mahesh Bachman/101Reporters.

  • 10:44 (IST)

    BJP's Bharath Shetty wins in Mangalore City North constituency

    Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress. Till now, Congress has won one seat in MAnagluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP. 

    Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters

  • 10:41 (IST)

    BJP is leading in all constituencies in Dharwad, except Hubli reserve

    Input by Manju Somaraddi/101Reporters

  • 10:40 (IST)

    A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party' 

    As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads), it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency.

    This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas. 

  • 10:38 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP workers celebrate in Mangaluru

     Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Crowds gather outside counting station in Belagavi

    People wait in front of the counting station in Belagavi.

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 10:35 (IST)

    BJP crosses 112 mark in leads as of 10.30 am, reports CNN-News18

    Congress - 66; BJP - 113; JD(S)+ - 43; Others - 1

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2%

    BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
    INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
    JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes

    IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
    BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
    BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
    KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
    AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
    CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
    SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
    NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Here's a look at how parties are faring in Bidar:

    Bidar South: JD(S)' Bandeppa leads with 3,118 votes.
    Bidar North: BJP's Suryakanth Nagmarpalli in lead. 
    Humnabad: Congress leading with 4,500 votes. 
    Bhalki: Congress leads with 2,776 votes. 
    Aurad: BJP's Prabhu Chauhan is leading.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • reported   ANI. ">

    10:27 (IST)

    BJP leads in 101 seats: EC

    BJP has taken a lead on 101 seats, Congress 46, JD(S) 38, and Others 03, reported ANI.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP workers celebrate outside party headquarters in Bengaluru

    BJP workers erupted in celebration after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads. 

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates:  While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.

A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."

Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.

According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.

BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.

Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile,  BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.

According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.

JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.

As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.

Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.

"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."

He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.

Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.

A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.

A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.

It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".

The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.

With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.

One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm

The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.

Click here for more updates on Karnataka Assembly election 2018

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:45 PM

