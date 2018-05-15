Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.
A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.
Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."
Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.
According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.
Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.
Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.
According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.
JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.
According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.
As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.
As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.
Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.
Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.
Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.
Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.
Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.
"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."
He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.
Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.
A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.
A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.
It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".
The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.
With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.
One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm
The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:45 PM
Highlights
Karnataka polls India's 'WhatsApp first election', says international media
BJP and Congress claimed that they amassed over 20,000 WhatsApp groups during the run-up to the elections. They boasted that they could reach over 1.5 million supporters in a matter of minutes, according to The Washington Post.
There is a dark side to this. Some of the messages doing the rounds on these WhatsApp groups have been false and inflammatory.
"It is getting out of hand, and WhatsApp doesn't know what to do about it," the report quoted Dalit rights activist Nikhil Pahwa as saying. "The difficulty with WhatsApp is that it's impossible to know how this information is spreading. It's very easy for a political party to spread misinformation and no one can trace it back to them."
Congress has the highest vote share till now
Despite the fact that Congress has already conceded defeat, the Grand Old Party still has the highest vote share of 37.8 percent. On the other hand, BJP's vote share is 37.1 percent. JD(S) is far below, with 17.4 percent vote share.
BJP has won back the seats it lost during last polls in 2013
According to News18, data suggests that the saffron party has won back the seats it lost during the last polls in 2013.
The two most important regions where BJP had lost were in Coastal Karnataka and Malnad region. In both these regions, the saffron party has done immensely well.
According to latest trends, BJP is expected to win 18 out of 21 seats in Coastal Karnataka.
Vote share as of 11.30 am: Congress inches ahead of BJP at 37.7%
INC - 37.7%, 57,50,676 votes
BJP - 37.3%,56,76,838 votes
JD(S) - 17.7%, 26.94.287 votes
IND - 3.8%, 5,82,226 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 55,913 votes
BPJP - 0.4%, 54,888 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 42,963 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 41,635 votes
CPM - 0.3%, 38,135 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 1,31,508 votes
Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who lost the polls: DK Shivakumar
Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it."
People of Karnataka have rejected Congress' divisive politics: Nirmala Sitharaman
Calling it a historic day for BJP, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Today is a very historic day for BJP. The prime minister's intense campaign on development, and looking at uplifting people from the bottom-most layer, is what the people of Karnataka have chosen. People have rejected Congress' divisive and polarising politics."
Result would have been different with Congress-JD(S) alliance, says Mamata Banerjee
Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.
GT Deve Gowda, S Yathindra establish unassailable leads in Chamundeswari, Varuna
After 12 rounds of counting, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda and Congress' S Yathindra both establish unassailable leads in the neighbouring constituencies of Chamundeswari and Varuna respectively. Victory is imminent for both.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
'People have rejected Siddaramaiah': JD(S) candidate in Chamundeswari GT Deve Gowda
BJP leading in 110 seats, as per EC trends
According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress 56, JD(S)+ 39 , Others 02.
Karnataka minister UT Khader clinches Mangalore seat
Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader has won the Mangalore seat for Congress with a lead of 18,426 votes.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
WATCH: Supporters celebrate outside GT Deve Gowda's house after gaining lead in Chamundeswari
Fireworks, dancing and sloganeering is at full swing near the residence of JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda, who has gained an emphatic lead over Siddaramaiah in Chamundeswari.
Input by S Shivaranjini/101Reporters
BJP's Bharath Shetty wins in Mangalore City North constituency
Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress. Till now, Congress has won one seat in MAnagluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party'
As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads), it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency.
This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas.
Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2%
BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes
IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes
BJP leads in 101 seats: EC
BJP has taken a lead on 101 seats, Congress 46, JD(S) 38, and Others 03, reported ANI.
How the stock markets reacted to Karnataka election results:
After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.
Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.
The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 percent to trade at 35,817.65.
BJP reaches halfway mark (112) in Karnataka on leads, reports CNN-News18
Siddaramaiah edges ahead of Sreeramulu in Badami
Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50am.
Input by 101Reporters
Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna after first round of counting
After the first round of counting for Varuna, S Yathindra leads with 4,526 votes, Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress' Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara; lead in Channapatna as well
JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy is leading over the Congress candidate Iqbal Husaain by over 7,000 votes in Ramanagara. He is also ahead in Channapatna constituency.
A look at candidates leading constituency-wise in Bidar
Bidar North: BJP's Suryakant Nagmarpalli with 887 votes
Bhalki: INC's Eshwar Khandre with 550 votes.
There is a tough fight between JD(S) and BJP candidate in Bidar South Shailendra Beldale leading with 250 votes while Ashok Kheny lags behind.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
BJP, Congress neck-and-neck in terms of vote share in Karnataka
Here’s a reality check: At 9.40 am, although the BJP is way ahead at 101 leads against Congress’ 60, it’s a dead heat as far as vote share is concerned.
Both BJP and Congress are tied at 38.9 per cent vote share. Here are the absolute numbers: BJP - 6,22,840, Congress - 6,22,435. That is at this moment, BJP has just five, yes, five, votes more than Congress. So this is not an election to call in a hurry.
Will decide on post-poll alliance after all results are declared: HD Deve Gowda
CNN-News18's DP Satish spoke to HD Deve Gowda, who told him that he would decide on the topic of post-poll alliances once all the results have been declared.
BJP, Congress reflect same vote shares across Karnataka at 38.9%: EC
BJP - 38.9%, 6,22,840 votes
INC - 38.9%, 6,22,435 votes
JD(S) - 15.9%, 2,53,789 votes
IND - 2.9%, 46,801 votes
BSP - 0.5%, 8,308 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%, 5,992 votes
SDPI - 0.3%, 4,374 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 4,130 votes
CPM - 0.2%, 3,312 votes
NOTA - 0.8%, 13,439 votes
BJP leading in 93 seats, Congress in 62 seats as of 9.30 am
Congress - 62 seats, BJP - 93, JD(S)+ - 45 and Others - 2 (Source: CNN-News18)
BJP leading in 30 Mumbai-Karnataka seats
Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.
Input from S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
JD(S)' BA Jivijaya in Madikeri with 1,782 votes
In Madikeri, JD(S) candidate BA Jivijaya leading with 1,782 votes. Four time MLA and BJP candidate MP Appachu Ranjan secured 2,377 votes while Jivijaya secured 4,197 votes. In Virajpet, BJP candidate KG Bopaiah secured 4,218 votes while Congress candidate and former MLC Arun Machaiah secured 3,143 votes.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
BJP leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats: EC
As per the latest EC trends, BJP is leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats, JD(S) in 24 and Others in three seats.
Vote shares released so far by EC: Congress leads with 41.1%; BJP close behind at 40.7%
INC - 41.1%,1,59,081 votes
BJP - 40.7%,1,57,565 votes
JD(S) - 12.9%, 49,843 votes
IND - 2.5%, 9,835 votes
SDPI - 0.4%,1,659 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%,1,538 votes
CPM - 0.3%,1,197 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 3,530 votes
Did Siddaramaiah's Lingayat card result in counter-consolidation?
These might be early trends but leads put BJP ahead of Congress in the Lingayat-dominated seats in the state. If these trends hold, it would indicate that Congress's Lingayat card has not provided desired results. Lingayats are counted among core BJP voters. The announcement of giving a 'separate religion' status to Lingayats should have taken a chunk off that core voter base in favour of Congress but Siddaramaiah's decision to play the card just before elections may have resulted in a counter-consolidation. The BJP certainly appeared very cautious and refused to take a stand. Amit Shah did a round of the mutts to control and assess the mood. It now appears that while Siddaramaiah's move was a clever one, he may have got the timing wrong. Consider the fact that UPA rejected such a status earlier and Siddaramaiah had then welcomed it.
JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda leads with 11,624 votes in Chamundeswari
After the fourth round of counting in Chamundeshwari, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 11,624 votes.
Input by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
BJP leading in 10 seats, says EC
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in five seats, JD(S) and allied parties in one seat and others in one seat.
Congress' Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna constituency
Congress candidate and Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra, is leading with 2,064 votes in the Varuna constituency.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
GT Deve Gowda leads in Chamundeshwari constituency
JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeswari constituency
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency, while JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda has taken the lead at present, as per CNN-News18.
Counting of votes begins across Karnataka
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state has begun on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first.
WATCH: Counting of votes begins in Bidar
Here are some glimpses from BVB College in Bidar where counting has officially kicked off. Close to 9 lakh people cast their votes to decide the fate of the six Assembly constituencies under it.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
50,000 security personnel deployed across Karnataka ahead of counting
50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in state with 11,000 in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
WATCH: Preparations at Yadgir counting centre, EC deploys 270 employees
All preparations are in place at the Government Junior College building in Yadgir where 270 employees have been deployed and 52 tables have been set up in 8 counting centres for four Assembly constituencies in the district.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
Re-polling held in Kushtagi, Lottegollahalli on Monday
On Monday, re-polling was held in two polling stations in Kushtagi due to incorrect listing of 275 voters. Total voters involved were 1,683 voters. Similarly in the polling booth in Lottegollahalli, the total voters who voted on Monday were 1,444.
Input by 101Reporters
Counting being held across 38 centres in 33 districts
Counting is being held across a total 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.
Input by 101Reporters
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot in Karnataka ahead of results announcement
The Congress is taking no chances ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election result and has sent in its top leaders to avoid a repeat of what happened in Goa and Manipur, where it failed to form government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly election will be announced on Tuesday, reported News18.
Both leaders reached Bengaluru and met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD(S) leaders, including HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
Siddaramaiah's Dalit CM remark may be ploy to cement Congress' options in case of hung Assembly
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that it was fine with him if the Congress party decided to replace him with a Dalit candidate after election results are declared on Tuesday.
His statement was more than the familiar expression of loyalty to royalty, writes Srinivas Prasad in a Firstpost article. It has so far been interpreted to mean the following:
1) Siddaramaiah is hinting at Congress not getting a clear majority after Tuesday's vote-counting;
2) A coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) is possible;
3) A Dalit alternative to him would facilitate such an alliance since he himself wouldn't be acceptable to that party. But there is possibly more than what meets the eye.
Counting to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources told agencies. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
JD(S) the kingmaker?
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
12:45 (IST)
BJP women workers celebrate after saffron party wins both Belagavi South and North
12:44 (IST)
BJP's southward march has begun: Ram Madhav
12:41 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi became president of Congress by family entitlement, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
12:39 (IST)
Karnataka polls India's 'WhatsApp first election', says international media
BJP and Congress claimed that they amassed over 20,000 WhatsApp groups during the run-up to the elections. They boasted that they could reach over 1.5 million supporters in a matter of minutes, according to The Washington Post.
There is a dark side to this. Some of the messages doing the rounds on these WhatsApp groups have been false and inflammatory.
"It is getting out of hand, and WhatsApp doesn't know what to do about it," the report quoted Dalit rights activist Nikhil Pahwa as saying. "The difficulty with WhatsApp is that it's impossible to know how this information is spreading. It's very easy for a political party to spread misinformation and no one can trace it back to them."
12:28 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah made personal attacks, says Veerappa Moily
12:27 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy is clearly very happy today...
12:24 (IST)
BJP supporters celebrate in Belgaum Uttar
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
12:21 (IST)
Congress leader Rahim Khan celebrates his victory in Bidar
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
12:17 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Congress' high vote share
"In Gujarat, where we had nearly 50 percent votes. But the argument given was that Congress had a larger number of seats," Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNN-News18.
"I think the media should do more homework before they credit or discredit any party."
12:15 (IST)
Not all Congress workers are sad...
Congress workers celebrate the victory of Ganesh Hukeri in Chikkodi-Sadalga. Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
12:11 (IST)
Congress has the highest vote share till now
Despite the fact that Congress has already conceded defeat, the Grand Old Party still has the highest vote share of 37.8 percent. On the other hand, BJP's vote share is 37.1 percent. JD(S) is far below, with 17.4 percent vote share.
12:08 (IST)
BJP has won back the seats it lost during last polls in 2013
According to News18, data suggests that the saffron party has won back the seats it lost during the last polls in 2013.
The two most important regions where BJP had lost were in Coastal Karnataka and Malnad region. In both these regions, the saffron party has done immensely well.
According to latest trends, BJP is expected to win 18 out of 21 seats in Coastal Karnataka.
12:04 (IST)
Trajectory of seats till noon
Here is a trajectory which shows how the results have unfolded till now:
12:02 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrate in New Delhi
11:58 (IST)
BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads in Karwar
In Karwar, BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads by 7,233 votes over JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar after round 12 of counting.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
11:57 (IST)
Celebrations begin outside BJP office in Bengaluru
11:54 (IST)
B Narayan Rao of Congress leads in Basavakalyan, JD(S) leads in Bidar South
B Narayan Rao of Congress is leading with 19,466 votes in Basavakalyan. Mallikarjun Khuba of BJP lags behind with 16,448 votes.
In Humnabad, Congress candidate Rajshekar Patil leads with 15,873 votes. Subhash Kallur of BJP lags behind with 8,433 votes.
In Bidar South, Bandeppa Khashempur of JD(S) leads with 15,880 votes. BJP's Shailendra Beldale trails with 10,707 votes.
In Bhalki, Eshwara Khande of Congress leads with 22,568 votes. BJP's DK Siddram trails with 17,543 votes.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
11:45 (IST)
Biggest lesson: Karnataka voters have rejected Congress's divisive campaign
With the BJP poised to gain simple majority in 112-seat Karnataka Assembly, the biggest lesson to emerge from the elections is voters' rejection of Congress's divisive politics. Siddaramaiah-led Congress ran a campaign based on Nitish Kumar's 'Bihari vs Bahari' model and miserably failed to capitalise on the narrative (enthusiastically spread by a section of the media) that "BJP is a north-Indian party" and that "affluent" south Indian states are "funding regressive north Indian states". From playing the Lingayat card, caste card, rooting for a separate state flag, leading a tirade against Hindi to slamming BJP leaders such as Yogi Adityanath as "outsiders", Congress tried every trick in the book to divide the electorate and rule over it. The result (BJP is just touching the majority mark) shows voters have refused the divisive politics of the Congress.
11:44 (IST)
'People want good governance': Karnataka BJP-in charge Prakash Javadekar
11:43 (IST)
Vote share as of 11.30 am: Congress inches ahead of BJP at 37.7%
INC - 37.7%, 57,50,676 votes
BJP - 37.3%,56,76,838 votes
JD(S) - 17.7%, 26.94.287 votes
IND - 3.8%, 5,82,226 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 55,913 votes
BPJP - 0.4%, 54,888 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 42,963 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 41,635 votes
CPM - 0.3%, 38,135 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 1,31,508 votes
11:36 (IST)
'This win belongs to Narendra Modi's leadership': Ravi Shankar Prasad
11:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who lost the polls: DK Shivakumar
Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it."
11:34 (IST)
People of Karnataka have rejected Congress' divisive politics: Nirmala Sitharaman
Calling it a historic day for BJP, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Today is a very historic day for BJP. The prime minister's intense campaign on development, and looking at uplifting people from the bottom-most layer, is what the people of Karnataka have chosen. People have rejected Congress' divisive and polarising politics."
11:27 (IST)
Result would have been different with Congress-JD(S) alliance, says Mamata Banerjee
Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.
11:24 (IST)
A humourous take on Karnataka election results: Congress headed for another 'moral victory'?
11:20 (IST)
A look at trajectory of leads as of 11 am; BJP widens gap with Congress as it surges ahead
11:17 (IST)
GT Deve Gowda, S Yathindra establish unassailable leads in Chamundeswari, Varuna
After 12 rounds of counting, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda and Congress' S Yathindra both establish unassailable leads in the neighbouring constituencies of Chamundeswari and Varuna respectively. Victory is imminent for both.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
11:16 (IST)
'People have rejected Siddaramaiah': JD(S) candidate in Chamundeswari GT Deve Gowda
11:11 (IST)
BJP leading in 110 seats, as per EC trends
According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress 56, JD(S)+ 39 , Others 02.
11:07 (IST)
While reports of early trends still emerging, BJP declares Yeddyurappa as winner in Shikaripura
11:06 (IST)
BJP aims barbs at Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies
11:04 (IST)
BJP's Suryakanth Nagamarapalli leading in Bidar North constituency
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
11:00 (IST)
Historic win for BJP, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh
10:59 (IST)
BSP wins Kollegal seat
Bahujan Samaj Party's N Mahesh has won Kollegal seat.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
10:59 (IST)
Karnataka minister UT Khader clinches Mangalore seat
Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader has won the Mangalore seat for Congress with a lead of 18,426 votes.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:58 (IST)
WATCH: Supporters celebrate outside GT Deve Gowda's house after gaining lead in Chamundeswari
Fireworks, dancing and sloganeering is at full swing near the residence of JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda, who has gained an emphatic lead over Siddaramaiah in Chamundeswari.
Input by S Shivaranjini/101Reporters
10:55 (IST)
BJP's Prabhu Chavan wins in Bidar district's Aurad taluk
Input by 101Reporters
10:54 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) supporters gather in huge numbers outside counting centre in Mandya
Supporters of Congress, JD(S) and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members have surrounded the counting centre at Government College for Boys in Mandya. They are braving the scorching sun. Fresh juice, cucumber and other stalls have been opened along the either sides of the highway and the sellers say that the business is good. Some have climbed up the under-construction buildings to have a glimpse of the celebrations breaking out.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
10:51 (IST)
BJP's Vedavyas Kamath leads in Mangalore South
In Mangalore South, Vedavyas Kamath of BJP is currently leading with 14,568 votes. Arguably, this is unassailable lead.
Input from M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:50 (IST)
WATCH: BJP supporters shout slogans of 'Yeddyurappa Yeddyurappa' in Bengaluru
Input by Mahesh Bachman/101Reporters.
10:44 (IST)
BJP's Bharath Shetty wins in Mangalore City North constituency
Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress. Till now, Congress has won one seat in MAnagluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:41 (IST)
BJP is leading in all constituencies in Dharwad, except Hubli reserve
Input by Manju Somaraddi/101Reporters
10:40 (IST)
A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party'
As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads), it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency.
This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas.
10:38 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers celebrate in Mangaluru
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:37 (IST)
Crowds gather outside counting station in Belagavi
People wait in front of the counting station in Belagavi.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
10:35 (IST)
BJP crosses 112 mark in leads as of 10.30 am, reports CNN-News18
Congress - 66; BJP - 113; JD(S)+ - 43; Others - 1
10:34 (IST)
Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2%
BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes
IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes
10:29 (IST)
Here's a look at how parties are faring in Bidar:
Bidar South: JD(S)' Bandeppa leads with 3,118 votes.
Bidar North: BJP's Suryakanth Nagmarpalli in lead.
Humnabad: Congress leading with 4,500 votes.
Bhalki: Congress leads with 2,776 votes.
Aurad: BJP's Prabhu Chauhan is leading.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
BJP leads in 101 seats: EC
BJP has taken a lead on 101 seats, Congress 46, JD(S) 38, and Others 03, reported ANI.
10:24 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers celebrate outside party headquarters in Bengaluru
BJP workers erupted in celebration after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters