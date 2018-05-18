Karnataka Election Result 2018: As SC hearing gets underway, here's the full list of 104 BJP MLAs

In a highly-anticipated hearing, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the Congress against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, who invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government on 16 May, on Friday.

The apex court had ordered that the letter submitted by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the governor in which it was declared that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

After the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor's decision, BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday. However, the top court has kept it subject to the case’s outcome. Now, all eyes are on the BJP as it attempts to retain power in the southern state.

The Karnataka election had thrown up a hung Assembly. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party winning 104 seats in the 12 May Assembly election. However, it fell short of eight seats from the 112-halfway mark in the Lower House, in which the Congress trailed behind with 78 wins and the regional JD(S) 37 seats.

Here is a full list of the winners from the BJP and their Assembly constituencies.

Shashikala Jolle - Nippani

P Rajiv - Kudachi

Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa - Raybag

Umesh Katti- Hukkeri

Balachandra Laxmanrao - Arabhavi

Anil S Benake - Belgaum Uttar

Abhay Patil - Belgaum Dakshin

Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray - Kittur

Anand Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani - Saundatti Yellamma

Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad - Ramdurg

Govind Karjola - Mudhol

Siddu Savadi - Terdal

Murugesh Nirani - Bilgi

Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath - Bagalkot

Doddanagouda G Patil - Hungund

Ameenappa Gouda S Patil - Muddebihal

Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) - Devara Hippargi

Basanagoud R Patil (Yatnal) - Bijapur City

Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) - Shorapur

Venkatreddy Mudnal - Yadgir

Rajkumar Telkar - Sedam

Basarvaraj Mattimod - Gulbarga Rural

Dattatryea Patil - Gulbarga Dakshin

Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya - Aland

Prabhu Chauhan - Aurad

Dr. Shivaraj Patil - Raichur

Shivana Gowda Nayak - Devadurga

Basavaraj Dadesugur - Kanakagiri

Paranna Munavalli - Gangavathi

Achar Halappa Basappa - Yelburga

Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani - Shirahatti

Kalakappa Bandi - Ron

Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil - Nargund

Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa - Navalgund

Amrut Ayyappa Desai - Dharwad

Jagadish Shettar - Hubli-Dharwad-Central

Arvind Bellad - Hubli-Dharwad- West

CM Nimbannavar - Kalaghatgi

Rupali Naik - Karwar

Dinakar Shetty - Kumta

Sunil Naik - Bhatkal

Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde - Sirsi

CM Udasi - Hangal

Basavaraj Bommaiah - Shiggaon

Neharu Olekar - Haveri

Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa - Byadgi

Somalingappa - Siraguppa

Somashekhar Reddy - Bellary City

NY Gopalakrishna - Kudligi

Sriramulu - Molakalmuru

GH Thippareddy - Chitradurga

Poornima Srinivas - Hiriyur

Gulihatti D Shekar - Hosadurga

Chandrappa M - Holalkere

SV Ramachandra - Jagalur

G Karunakara Reddy - Harapanahalli

Ravindranath - Davanagere North

N Linganna - Mayakonda

K Madalu Virupakshappa - Channagiri

MP Renukacharya - Honnali

Ashok Naik - Shimoga Rural

KS Eshwarappa - Shimoga

Araga Jnanendra - Tirthahalli

BS Yeddyurappa - Shikaripura

Kumar Bangarappa - Sorab

Harathalu Haalappa - Sagar

BM Sukumar Shetty - Baindur

Haaladi Srinivas Shetty - Kundapur

K Raghupathi Bhat - Udupi

Lalaji Mendan - Kapu

V Sunil Kumar - Karkala

MP Kumarswamy - Mudigere

CT Ravi - Chikkamagalur

DS Suresh - Tarikere

Belli Prakash - Kadur

JC Madhuswamy - Chikkanayakanhalli

BC Nagesh - Tiptur

Jayaram AS - Turuvekere

Jyothi Ganesh - Tumkur City

SR Vishwanath - Yelahanka

Ashwath Narayan - Malleshwaram

S Raghu - CV Raman Nagar

Suresh Kumar - Rajajinagar

V Somanna - Govindarajanagar

Uday Garudachar - Chickpet

Ravisubramanya LA - Basavanagudi

R Ashoka - Padmanabanagar

Aravinda Limbavali - Mahadevapura

Sathish Reddy - Bommanahalli

M Krishnappa - Bangalore South

Pritham Gowda - Hassan

Harish Punja - Belthangady

Umanatha Kotian - Moodabidri

Bharath Shetty - Mangalore City North

Veda Vyasa Kamath - Mangalore City South

Rajesh Naik U - Bantwal

Sanjeev Mathandur - Puttur

Angara S- Sullia

Appachu Ranjan MP - Madikeri

KG Bopaiah - Virajpet

Harsha Vardhan - Nanjangud

SA Ramadas - Krishnaraja

L Nagendra - Chamaraja

CS Niranjankumar - Gundlupet

With inputs from agencies

Click here for LIVE updates