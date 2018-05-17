Karnataka elections: Rahul, Yashwant Sinha, Kejriwal slam SC decision not to stay BSY's swearing-in, say India will mourn the day

In a rare pre-dawn hearing, the Supreme Court refused to stay Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday.

The apex court also asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to Governor Vajubhai Vala in which it was declared that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

Following the Supreme Court's order, BS Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday amid loud cheers.

In a late-ditch attempt to stall the BJP surge in the southern state, the Congress had, late on Wednesday, moved the apex court seeking a late-night hearing of its petition challenging the Karnataka governor's decision to administer oath to Yeddyurappa on Thursday.

Earlier, the party had also termed the governor's decision to invite the saffron party to form the government in the state as “immoral, illegal and unconstitutional”.

Here is a look at some reactions to the developments.

Let's make your dreams come true: BS Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa announced that he had been sworn in as the chief minister and urged people to maintain faith in the BJP. He said, "I have been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in the name of farmers. This is because you trusted and trusted us. It is our responsibility to make sure that the state wants to move on the progress path. Be with us as usual. Let's make your dreams come true. Thank you."

This morning, India will mourn the defeat of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony, Rahul Gandhi termed BJP's "irrational insistence" that it will form the government in Karnataka as a "mockery" of the Constitution.

The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018

'Murder of Democracy’ happened when Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S): Amit Shah

The BJP national president responded to Rahul Gandhi's attack against the party claiming that the 'murder of democracy' occurred the minute a "desperate Congress made an opportunist offer to the JD(S)".

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

BJP hell bent upon crushing constitutional norms: Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader launched a sharp attack on the BJP, saying that the party was "killing democracy for a brazen pursuit of power".

BJP has shown how they are hell bent upon crushing constitutional norms. All institutions, all high offices have been degraded by BJP. They are killing our democracy for brazen pursuit of power..

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 17, 2018

What happened is what BJP wanted: Sanjay Nirupam

Discussing the Supreme Court's decision, Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress Committee, claimed that the Supreme Court's decision was exactly what the BJP wanted. He added that it would be difficult to predict whether justice would prevail on Friday. He further stated that when constitutional institutions become "enslaved to power", the rulers become the sole authority.

In a sense Yeddyurappa's oath is provisional: Abhishek Singhvi

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the Congress-JD(S) combine in the Supreme Court, noted that in a sense, Yeddyurappa's oath was provisional and the apex court could change its interim order on Friday after reviewing the documents.

Sc deserves immeasurable kudos 4sitting 3+ half hrs frm 2am. Patient hearing par excellence. Tho no stay bench made swearing fully subject 2further orders. In a sense BSY’s oath is provisional. SC can change interim order tomm after seeing docs. Preponement of fl test also open. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 17, 2018

The matter need not have been listed at night: Mukul Rohatgi

Speaking to ANI, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented three BJP MLAs Govind M Karjol, CM Udasi and Basavaraj Bommai in the apex court, said, "There was no urgency according to me. The matter need not have been listed at night. The Supreme Court has the power to undo if any wrong is done. Last night we didn't have all the papers, except the petition."

Letter to governor will seal Yeddyurappa's fate: P Chidambaram

Following the apex court's ruling, the senior Congress leader lauded the Supreme Court and claimed that Yeddyurappa's letter to the governor would "seal his fate".

Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2018

The people of India, like the Supreme Court, will reject Congress's mercy petition: BJP Karnataka

The BJP's Karnataka unit tweeted that "while we will start a golden chapter in the history of Karnataka, the people of India, like the Supreme Court, will reject Congress's mercy petition".

Good Morning Karnataka! In a few hours from now, Sri @BSYBJP will be sworn in as Chief Minister as per your wishes. While we will start a golden chapter in the history of Karnataka, the people of India, like the SC, will reject Congress's mercy petition.#DemoracyWins — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 16, 2018

One really wishes that ultimately justice prevails: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha expressed the hope that ultimately justice would prevail in the present situation. In a thinly veiled attack against the party, Sinha also stated that "What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur and Goa should be right for Karnataka too".

We shall wait and watch. In the present situation, one really wishes that ultimately justice prevails. What is right for Peter should be right for Paul too. What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur & Goa should be right for Karnataka too !! God save Karnataka & Democracy! Jai Hind !! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

Glad I left BJP, which is trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka: Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, who had quit the BJP earlier this year, warned that the party would try to "subvert democracy" once again if it failed to get majority in the Lok Sabha next year.

I am glad I have left the party which is so brazenly trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka. It will do the same if it fails to get majority in Lok Sabha next year. Pl note my warning. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 16, 2018

