Karnataka Election 2023: Stalin pats Congress, says BJP wiped out from Dravidian landscape

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress’ victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congratulating the Congress party for the spectacular win in a Twitter post, Stalin said, “The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP’s vindictive politics.”

Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 13, 2023

“The land mass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 (LS polls) to restore democracy and constitutional values in India,” he added.

Stalin also greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party’s emphatic win in Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu CM spoke to them over phone.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Karnataka people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP for its communal politics.

“Karnataka was changed into a Hindutva laboratory, the reservation for Muslims was rescinded,” Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory.

He tweeted: “Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.”

Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and… pic.twitter.com/0LnC5g4nOm — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 13, 2023

“You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory!”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.