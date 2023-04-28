Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP never expected such 'unparliamentary' statements from Kharge, says Dharmendra Pradhan

10:35 (ist)

DMK MP demands Annamalai's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem during BJP's campaign

Kanimozhi, a DMK MP, has requested an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai for 'disrespecting' the state hymn 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' during the BJP's election campaign in Karnataka's Shimoga district.

Taking to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, "How can someone who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about people of Tamil Nadu?"

In response to the DMK leader, Annamalai tweeted an old news footage of then Opposition Leader and current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin in which it was claimed that the National Anthem was not played after hoisting the national flag at an occasion.