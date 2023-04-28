Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP never expected such 'unparliamentary' statements from Kharge, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Karnataka Election 2023: The BJP targeted the Gandhi family on Thursday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked outrage by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a deadly snake, claiming he did so to 'please' his political masters

FP Staff April 28, 2023 09:43:16 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP never expected such 'unparliamentary' statements from Kharge, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Highlights

10:35 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

DMK MP demands Annamalai's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem during BJP's campaign 

Kanimozhi, a DMK MP, has requested an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai for 'disrespecting' the state hymn 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' during the BJP's election campaign in Karnataka's Shimoga district. 

Taking to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, "How can someone who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about people of Tamil Nadu?" 

In response to the DMK leader, Annamalai tweeted an old news footage of then Opposition Leader and current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin in which it was claimed that the National Anthem was not played after hoisting the national flag at an occasion.
10:07 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Ensure victory at booth level': Karnataka CM Bommai reveals PM Modi's message to BJP workers

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP karyakartas (workers) in the poll-bound state to secure victory at the "booth level." 

Following PM Modi's interactive session with party workers on Thursday, ahead of the 10 May Assembly elections, CM Bommai stated that PM Modi conducted a long talk with the party foot soldiers, exhorting them to ensure that the party remains strong and unified to the most basic level.
09:41 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Former CM Siddaramaiah's nephews booked for beating BJP worker

Nagesh, a BJP volunteer from Karnataka's Varuna, claims he was beaten up by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's nephews while campaigning for BJP politician V Somanna in Siddaramanahundi.

Nagesh, who was hurt during the incident, was taken to a local hospital and is being treated. Siddaramaiah's nephews have been named in a lawsuit.
09:30 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar springs a surprise

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress head who is facing a tough struggle from the BJP in his Kanakapura seat, has managed to get Narayana Gowda, a prominent JD(S) politician, to join the party.

Gowda ran against Shivakumar in the 2018 elections and received 47,643 votes. The BJP has fielded R. Ashoka, the current Minister of Revenue and the party's Vokkaliga face. This time, the JD(S) has fielded BR Ramachandra.

Shivakumar, who aspires to be the CM candidate if Congress is elected, wants to win elections by a landslide. However, the contest would be difficult for Shivakumar because Ashoka is completely sponsored by the BJP and the JD(S) candidate has a traditional vote bank in this constituency.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Apr 28, 2023 - 10:35 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

DMK MP demands Annamalai's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem during BJP's campaign 

Kanimozhi, a DMK MP, has requested an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai for 'disrespecting' the state hymn 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' during the BJP's election campaign in Karnataka's Shimoga district. 

Taking to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, "How can someone who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about people of Tamil Nadu?" 

In response to the DMK leader, Annamalai tweeted an old news footage of then Opposition Leader and current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin in which it was claimed that the National Anthem was not played after hoisting the national flag at an occasion.

Apr 28, 2023 - 10:07 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Ensure victory at booth level': Karnataka CM Bommai reveals PM Modi's message to BJP workers

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP karyakartas (workers) in the poll-bound state to secure victory at the "booth level." 

Following PM Modi's interactive session with party workers on Thursday, ahead of the 10 May Assembly elections, CM Bommai stated that PM Modi conducted a long talk with the party foot soldiers, exhorting them to ensure that the party remains strong and unified to the most basic level.

Apr 28, 2023 - 09:41 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Former CM Siddaramaiah's nephews booked for beating BJP worker

Nagesh, a BJP volunteer from Karnataka's Varuna, claims he was beaten up by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's nephews while campaigning for BJP politician V Somanna in Siddaramanahundi.

Nagesh, who was hurt during the incident, was taken to a local hospital and is being treated. Siddaramaiah's nephews have been named in a lawsuit.

Apr 28, 2023 - 09:30 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar springs a surprise

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress head who is facing a tough struggle from the BJP in his Kanakapura seat, has managed to get Narayana Gowda, a prominent JD(S) politician, to join the party.

Gowda ran against Shivakumar in the 2018 elections and received 47,643 votes. The BJP has fielded R. Ashoka, the current Minister of Revenue and the party's Vokkaliga face. This time, the JD(S) has fielded BR Ramachandra.

Shivakumar, who aspires to be the CM candidate if Congress is elected, wants to win elections by a landslide. However, the contest would be difficult for Shivakumar because Ashoka is completely sponsored by the BJP and the JD(S) candidate has a traditional vote bank in this constituency.

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

While the ruling BJP has fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state, the star campaigners of Congress are also touring the state to make strong political pitch for the grand old party of India.

Related Articles

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: 'Will express special regret,' says Cong chief Kharge after his remark on PM

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Hiriyur, urges people to vote for Congress

Furthermore, JD(S) is also not behind in the political game, where party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.

The 224-member parliament will be elected on 10 May, and the results will be announced on 13 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read More

Updated Date: April 28, 2023 10:47:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka elections 2023: Modi factor won’t work in assembly polls, says Siddaramaiah, points to anti-incumbency
Politics

Karnataka elections 2023: Modi factor won’t work in assembly polls, says Siddaramaiah, points to anti-incumbency

Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah indicated this will be his last electoral contest, and he expects 90 per cent of Muslim voters to back the Congress, given that the ruling BJP is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave in the southern state

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi urges party workers to 'ensure victory at booth level'
India

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi urges party workers to 'ensure victory at booth level'

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that PM Modi held a lengthy discussion with the party’s ground workers, exhorting them to ensure that the party stays strong and united to the lowest level

Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll officials search chopper in which DK Shivakumar’s family travelled
Politics

Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll officials search chopper in which DK Shivakumar’s family travelled

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivakumar's wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple. As soon as the chopper landed at Dharmasthala, election officials came forward to check the helicopter